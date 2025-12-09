- Home
Dhurandhar Actor Akshaye Khanna Net Worth: Know Star’s Fee, Income, Education, Family and More
With few films and matchless elegance, Akshaye Khanna created himself a crore-spanning empire, demonstrating that quiet constancy can outshine even the loudest celebrity.
Akshaye Khanna is one of Bollywood's most popular performers, known for his diverse performances. He made his acting debut in Himalaya Putra as the son of actor Vinod Khanna and then rose to prominence in films such as Border and Dil Chahta Hai.
Over time, his outstanding performances in Section 375 and Drishyam 2 bolstered his reputation.
Akshaye Khanna is now making news for his remarkable performance in Dhurandhar as Rehman Dacoit, a notorious mobster. With reviewers praising his performance and fans clamouring for an Oscar, interest has risen, and the first thing on everyone's mind is how much Akshaye Khanna is worth.
Akshaye Khanna, born on March 28, 1975, to Vinod Khanna and Geetanjali, inherited his parents' acting talent. Akshaye's elder brother, Rahul Khanna, is also an actor, and his maternal grandpa, Bobby AFS Talyarkhan, was a well-known cricket commentator, therefore his upbringing was filled with both sports and the arts. He attended Bombay International School and the Lawrence School in Ooty.
Akshaye Khanna made his film debut in 1997 with Himalaya Putra, co-starring with his father. Despite the film's middling box-office performance, he gained acclaim for his portrayal of Dharamveer Singh Bhan in Border. He then acted in blockbuster films like Taal and Dil Chahta Hai.
Akshaye eventually embraced humour, appearing in films such as Hulchul, Hungama, and 36 China Town. He wowed viewers in powerful dramas like Gandhi My Father and Humraaz before taking a four-year break in 2010.
He delivered memorable performances in Dishoom (2016), Mom (2017), Ittefaq (2017), and Section 375 (2019), earning plaudits from both fans and critics. This year, he wowed viewers with his performance as Aurangzeb in Vicky Kaushal's Chhava and received praise for his negative role as Rehman in Dhurandhar, demonstrating his continued versatility.
According to media sources, Akshaye Khanna's current net worth is Rs 167 crore. He charges roughly Rs 2.5 crore every film and earns more from royalties and endorsements. His revenue has increased due to hits such as Drishyam 2, Chhava, and Dhurandhar.
Akshaye Khanna has a Rs 35-crore sea-facing mansion in Juhu, as well as a Rs 60-million luxury property in Malabar Hill. He also owns a property in Alibaug, perfect for weekend getaways, and the Everest Building Apartments in Tardeo, Central Mumbai. According to reports, he has more properties in Pune and Delhi.
Despite his fortune, Akshaye Khanna lives a simple, prudent lifestyle. Unlike many of his contemporaries, he does not have an extensive automobile collection; his cars include a BMW 7 Series. His properties alone cost over Rs 100 crore, accounting for approximately two-thirds of his overall net worth.
