    Premalu REVIEW: Is Naslen, Mamitha Baiju's rom-com worth the hype? Read on

    Premalu (Tamil) Twitter Review: The Malayalam movie Premalu's Telugu-dubbed was released in cinemas on March 8, 2024, followed by the Tamil version on March 15. Let us know if the film is worth watching or not.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 15, 2024, 8:52 AM IST

    Premalu, a love comedy in Malayalam starring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju, was released in cinemas on February 9th. Following its box office success, Tollywood producers bought the Telugu dubbing rights, releasing it in the two Telugu-speaking states on March 8. The film's Tamil-dubbed version will now be released in cinemas on March 15, 2024.

    Girish A. D., well known for his work on "Thanneer Mathan Dinangal," directs "Premalu," Bhavana Studios' sixth production. This is Girish's third directorial project, and his second collaboration with Naslen and Mamitha. Naslen and Mamitha previously appeared together in Girish's second directorial, "Super Sharanya."

    The Telugu-dubbed version of "Premalu" opened in theatres on March 8, 2024, followed by the Tamil version on March 15th. According to recent developments, Disney Plus Hotstar has purchased the OTT rights to "Premalu," which will be available for digital streaming beginning March 29. 

    Premalu's cast includes Althaf Salim, Shyam Mohan M., Akhila Bhargavan, Meenakshi Raveendran, Sangeeth Prathap, and Shameer Khan, among others. Premalu is a romantic comedy with a storyline written by Gireesh and Kiran Josey. The film's technical staff comprises cinematographer Ajmal Sabu, editor Akash Joseph Varghese, and soundtrack composer Vishnu Vijay.

    Premalu (Tamil) is widely anticipated, offering an unforgettable cinematic experience for all filmgoers. Stay tuned for informative X (previously Twitter) evaluations as viewers discuss this romantic comedy picture.

