Ranveer Singh's recent release 'Dhurandhar' has crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the box office. With this, it has become his 8th film to enter the 100 crore club. In this regard, he has equaled Hrithik Roshan
'Dhurandhar' becomes Ranveer Singh's 8th 100 crore film
'Dhurandhar' earned about ₹126 crore in 4 days. His 7 other films in this list are: Padmaavat, Simmba, Bajirao Mastani, Rocky Aur Rani..., Gully Boy, Ram-Leela, and 83.
Ranveer Singh equals Hrithik Roshan in the 100 crore club
Ranveer Singh has tied with Hrithik Roshan, who also has 8 films in the 100 crore club. Hrithik's hits include War, Krrish 3, Fighter, and Super 30.
Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor fall behind Ranveer Singh
Riteish Deshmukh, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Prabhas are now behind Ranveer Singh. They have 7, 7, 7, and 6 films in the 100 crore club, respectively.
Akshay Kumar is the star with the most 100 crore films
Akshay Kumar is the star with the most 100 crore films. 19 of his movies are on this list, including Good Newwz, Mission Mangal, Sooryavanshi, and Housefull 4.
These 4 stars are above Ranveer Singh in the 100 crore club
Besides Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan (18 films), Ajay Devgn (16 films), and Shah Rukh Khan (10 films) are ahead of Ranveer in the 100 crore club.
