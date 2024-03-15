Kartik Aaryan car collection: Range Rover SV to McLaren GT and more

Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan purchased a Range Rover SV for Rs 6 lakh. Videos and photos of Karthik have also surfaced on social media, showing him greeting the brand-new car.
Kartik Aaryan is a big fan of vehicles and bikes. He has a large collection of expensive automobiles in his garage, and he has recently acquired the Range Rover SV.
The new black automobile is said to be approximately Rs 5-6 crore. The actor smashed a coconut in front of his brand-new automobile before performing aarti.
McLaren GT
BMW 5 Series 520d
Lamborghini Urus Capsule
Porsche 718 Boxster
Kartik will soon appear in Kabir Khan's 'Chandu Champion'. This film has been filmed and is currently in post-production. He is presently filming Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.