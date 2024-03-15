Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan car collection: Range Rover SV to McLaren GT and more

Kartik Aaryan purchased a Range Rover SV for Rs 6 lakh. Videos and photos of Karthik have also surfaced on social media, showing him greeting the brand-new car.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Kartik Aaryan is a big fan of vehicles and bikes. He has a large collection of expensive automobiles in his garage, and he has recently acquired the Range Rover SV.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

The new black automobile is said to be approximately Rs 5-6 crore. The actor smashed a coconut in front of his brand-new automobile before performing aarti.

Image credits: Social Media

Image credits: Facebook

McLaren GT

Image credits: our own

Kartik Aaryan car collection

BMW 5 Series 520d

Image credits: our own

Kartik Aaryan car collection

Lamborghini Urus Capsule

Image credits: our own

Kartik Aaryan car collection

Porsche 718 Boxster

Image credits: our own

Kartik will soon appear in Kabir Khan's 'Chandu Champion'. This film has been filmed and is currently in post-production. He is presently filming Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Image credits: our own
