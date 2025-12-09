Tamannaah Bhatia will play actress Jayashree, V Shantaram's second wife, in his biopic starring Siddhant Chaturvedi. Makers revealed her first look in a pink Nauvari saree, showcasing the timeless elegance of the celebrated actress.

Tamannaah Bhatia is set to portray actress Jayashree in the upcoming biopic on legendary filmmaker V Shantaram, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi. The makers on Tuesday unveiled a poster revealing Tamannaah's look in the film. Draped in a pink Nauvari saree, the actor showcases Jayashree's timeless elegance, the celebrated actress known for her memorable roles in films such as Dr Kotnis Ki Amar Kahani, Shakuntala, Chandra Rao More, and Dahej. Jayashree was also V Shantaram's second wife.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Check out the poster View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camera Take Films (@cameratakefilms)

About the 'V Shantaram' Biopic

The film titled V Shantaram is a historical biographical drama that honours the life, spirit, and cinematic uprising of one of India's most visionary storytellers, according to the press release. The film traces his remarkable journey from the silent era to his emergence as one of the most influential auteurs in Indian cinematic history.

Tamannaah on Portraying a Legend

Speaking about the film, Tamannaah said in a statement, "It's a great responsibility to portray a character rooted in one of the most influential eras of our cinema. I feel immensely honoured to bring Jayashree to life, as she has been part of such legendary projects, and the grace she had was surreal. Shantaram built a legacy that continues to shape generations, and decoding his universe has allowed me to witness the brilliance of the man behind the legend. Bringing a piece of that legacy to the screen is truly a special feeling, and I am thankful for the makers of V Shantaram to see me as Jayashree."

Cast and Crew

Earlier, the makers announced that actor Siddhant Chaturvedi will play the legendary filmmaker V. Shantaram in his biopic. The makers unveiled Siddhant's look as V Shantaram. Presented by Rajkamal Enterttainment, Camera Take Films, and Roaring Rivers Production V Shantaram is produced by Rahul Kiran Shantaram, Subhash Kale and Sarita Ashwin Varde and directed by Abhijeet Shirish Despande.

The Pioneering Legacy of V. Shantaram

V. Shantaram, born Shantaram Rajaram Vankudre in 1901, was a pioneering force in Indian cinema whose career spanned nearly seven decades. He founded two major film studios--Prabhat Film Company in 1929 and Rajkamal Kalamandir in 1942 --and directed the first Marathi-language talkie, "Ayodhyecha Raja," in 1932.

His films, including classics like "Duniya Na Mane" (1937), "Do Aankhen Barah Haath" (1957), "Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje" (1955) and "Navrang" (1959), were celebrated for their technical innovations and progressive social themes addressing issues like communal harmony, dowry, and prisoner rehabilitation. Known for his signature style of lavish sets, unique song picturizations, and visual symbolism -- he used cinema as an instrument for social change throughout his career. He received India's highest film honour, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, in 1985. (ANI)