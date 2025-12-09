The much-anticipated wedding of Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal was called off, sparking speculation. Amid the drama, Jemimah Rodrigues shared a cryptic post, while Palaash confirmed the breakup and moved on.

The much-anticipated wedding of India women’s cricket vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palaash Muchhal, set for November 23 in Sangli, was officially called off, sparking widespread public speculation. Early reports suggested a postponement due to health concerns in both families, but online rumors quickly escalated. Screenshots allegedly showing Palaash in controversial conversations circulated, intensifying the debate around the couple’s relationship.

Smriti finally addressed the situation on Instagram, emphasizing her privacy and urging fans and media to respect the families. “I need to clarify that the wedding is called off. I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same,” she wrote, asking everyone to allow space for both families to move on.

Jemimah Rodrigues, Steps Into the Spotlight

Amid the intense scrutiny, cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues quietly emerged as a supportive presence. She reportedly withdrew from the Women’s Big Bash League in Australia to stay by Smriti’s side during the difficult period. Following the official announcement of the split, Jemimah shared an Instagram story featuring Olivia Dean’s Man I Need, with lyrics reading, “Looks like we’re making up for lost time. Need you to spell it out for me.” The post immediately caught attention, with fans speculating it may reference the controversies surrounding Palaash Muchhal.

Palaash Responds and Moves On

Palaash Muchhal also confirmed the breakup and removed his earlier proposal video from Instagram. “I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship. It’s been very difficult for me to see people react so easily on baseless rumours,” he wrote, marking the closure of this personal chapter.