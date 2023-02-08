Raveena Tandon breaks silence on broken engagement to Akshay Kumar; said, 'kaha se jealousy aayegi'

Timeless Bollywood icon Raveena Tandon has recently opened up about the time she was briefly engaged to Akshay Kumar. For the unversed, the duo dated in 1995 after starring together in the hit film Mohra.

They made for the most loved and solid onscreen jodis in the late 90s era. Raveena and Akshay got engaged but later broke it due to unknown reasons. In a recent interview, the actress mentioned that she does not understand why her name remained connected to the broken engagement to date and why people can never move on.

Speaking with a leading Indian news wire agency, The KGF: Chapter 2 star opened up on feeling irritated and irked by this fact which refuses to leave her life even today. She said, "It comes up. It is like a war between everyone whom he got involved with in the past. Hello, once I had moved out of his life. I was already dating someone else. He was already dating someone else, so kahan se jealousy ayegi (where will jealousy come from)?."

Raveena also adds, "We were a hit pair during Mohra. Even now, when we bump into each other socially, we all meet and chat. Everyone moves on. Girls have been changing their boyfriends every week in colleges. But one broken engagement is still stuck to my head. I do not know why. Everyone moves on. People have divorces they move on. What is the big deal."

After Akshay and Raveena parted ways, they both moved on and found love again. The Rustom actor started dating his International Khiladi co-star Twinkle Khanna and got married in 2001. The couple is proud parents to two children- Aarav and Nitara. On the other hand, Raveena tied the knot to businessman Anil Thadani and welcomed daughter Rasha and son Ranbirvardhan together.

