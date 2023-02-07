Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Wedding: Astro-numerologist foresees their future together, know details

What will Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani future love life and career look like after getting married to each other today? The expert astro numerologist Sidhharrth S Kumaar opened up on the same in his recent interview with a leading entertainment publication.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are beginning their happily ever after in the nostalgic and scenic Suryagarh Palace of Jaisalmer. Since their blockbuster movie Shershaah released in 2021. Fans have expressed their wish and zealousness to see the couple together. Yet, they kept their relationship pretty personal. After a two-year-long hush-hush relationship, fans will finally see their favorite actors getting hitched today on Feb 7 at the Suryagarh Hotel in Jaisalmer in the evening.

The much-awaited wedding of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will take place today, Feb 7, in the evening at the Suryagarh Hotel. The entire palace is already lit up with breathtaking lights and decked up in red ahead of their wedding. Besides, their wedding venue is overflowing with oomph and glamour as the guests have started reaching for the wedding, which will take place today in the evening, followed by a reception at night.

In an interview with a leading entertainment portal, renowned astro numerologist Sidhharrth S Kumaar shares with us what their future love life and career will look like after being married based on NPS (Numerology Positioning System), KPS (Karm Positioning System) and zero numerology.

He said, "Ardent fans of Kiara Advani know how the star's birth name is Alia Advani. She changed her name to enter the Bollywood industry and has given back-to-back films winning the hearts of millions across the globe with her acting and simplicity. According to numerology, her birth name "Alia" adds to 6, and Alia Advani adds to 24 (6). Her stage name "Kiara" adds to 7, and Kiara Advani adds to 25 (7)."

Giving details on Sidharth Malhotra numerologically, Sidhharrth S Kumaar also added, "A self-made man who made his name on his own in the industry, his name Sidharth numerologically adds to 25 (7), and his full name Sidharth Malhotra adds to 52 (7). According to numerology, the people with the number 7 are passionate about their careers and consider their work before everything else."

Sidhharrth S Kumaar added some details on the important number in the soon-to-be wedded couple life. He said, "The number 7 appears dominant in the lives of both Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. It suggests their life together will be brimming with romance, chemistry, love, and contentment. The couple shares great compatibility. They understand each other like no other."

Sidhharrth S Kumaar gives more details on their relationship factor. The astro-numerologist said, "The to-be husband and wife are also very efficient in giving each other much-needed space at times when needed. The couple has finally found the yin to their yang. Also, the numbers "3" of "S" and "2" of "K" suggest they will achieve more professionally together as several collaborations on commercials and movies await them. In short, their marriage will be lucky for the couple provided they need to keep their private and personal life low key from the limelight and must not pay much heed."

Giving details on their life after marriage, astro-numerologist Sidhharrth S Kumaar said, "After marriage, Kiara Advani will continue working in successful films with catching interest in the business world. 2023 will bring more success and good news for her. She will work on her entrepreneurial venture and focus on business investment. With a focus on business areas like fashion, beauty, health & wellness, and the social impact sector."

Speaking up on Sidharth Malhotra career graph professionally after marriage, astro-numerologist Sidhharrth S Kumaar adds, "Sidharth will shift the entire attention to making it big in the movies. His fan following will expand. He will bag many more worthy roles. Alongside, critics will also praise his work. Post-marriage, he will receive great fame and recognition." He also said, "The duo will be very successful in commercial ad films. Over the next years, they will become one of the favorites for endorsements together."

