Rashmika Mandanna talks about Virat Kohli, her favourite IPL team and more

Rashmika Mandanna revealed her favourite IPL batsman and team. With the IPL in full swing and teams playing in some exciting cricket matches, the actress talks about the sport and more

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most bankable female actors in India currently. Her attitude and superb acting abilities have earned her a big fan base. The actress revealed her favourite IPL batsman and team while the Indian Premier League in full swing and teams participating in nail-biting cricket matches. The actress is known as the 'National Crush'.

Rashmika Mandanna told Star Sports she admires Virat Kohli as her favourite cricketer because he exudes confidence. When asked who her favourite cricketer is, she says, "Virat Sir, he's a swagger, he's awesome."

The Pushpa actress also mentioned that, being from Bengaluru, she passionately backs the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. "I am from Bangalore, I am from Karnataka and we have ‘Ee Sala Cup Namde’ slogan going on so I think that just carried on. I hope this time IPL I can go and see RCB play," said Rashmika.

Earlier, Rashmika Mandhana, Tamannah Bhatia, and Arijit Singh performed at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to kick off the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 opening ceremony. The national smash performed a wonderful rendition of the renowned song 'Saami'. Tamannah Bhatia sang on several Bollywood songs, while Arijit wowed the crowd with his beautiful tracks.

Rashmika Mandanna was most recently seen in Mission Majnu, with Siddharth Malhotra. Shantanu Bagchi directed the film, which debuted on Netflix on January 20. It was her first collaboration with Sidharth Malhotra. The actress is now preparing for the debut of her forthcoming flick, which stars Ranbir Kapoor. Sandeep Vanga is in charge.

Aside from that, she has Pushpa 2 with Allu Arjun. The mass entertainer is now in production. According to reports, Sai Pallavi will also appear in the action-drama flick.



