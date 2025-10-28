Rashmika Mandanna opens up about the 8-hour workday, work-life balance, and mental health, inspiring fans to prioritize quality over long working hours.

The charismatic actress Rashmika Mandanna, who has proven her versatility across Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi cinema, has recently expressed her views on the 8-hour workday. A topic that is increasingly being talked about in the entertainment industry. While most of the employees from the film industry keep piling on work-related hours, Rashmika says there must be some balance with a little self-health and productivity of the modern work culture.

Rashmika Mandanna on 8-Hour Workday

In a recent interview, Rashmika said, an hour can stand all alone without any definite impact on creativity or output. In other words, as she said, "It's not about how long you work; it's about how focused and passionate you are during those hours. Even an 8-hour workday can be productive if your energy is used wisely.".

Overwork results in a lot of burnout, as Rashmika puts it in her address to the issue. It is mental health and emotional health that, as mentioned, need to take place over the pressure to perform endlessly.

Rashmika Mandanna has taken time off her busy schedule with several films, including major releases from Bollywood and South India, to share that for her now, reflection and rest are as important as hard work. "I used to feel guilty when I wasn't working, but I've come to understand that downtime is part of growth. You can't give your best if you're exhausted.".

At a time when many of the youthful working professionals, both in the entertainment and corporate world, are trying to renegotiate their relationship with work, the comments are in the right time frame. Rashmika's messages resonate with the global shift towards mindful working and checks and balances between quantity and quality.

Fans Applauded Her Viewpoint

Fans went ahead singing praises of Rashmika for being able to ad-lib her views regarding work-life balance. They called her views "refreshing" and "real." Social media discussions started churning away with many agreeing this research merits a rethinking of the traditional 12- to 14-hour workday model to which most of the people are used especially in creative industries.