Rashmika Mandanna recently hinted at her engagement with Vijay Deverakonda, saying, “Everyone is aware about it.” Fans are thrilled as the Tollywood duo, known for their on-screen chemistry, continue to spark excitement.
Teasing the Rumours
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been at the center of engagement rumours for quite some time. While neither has officially confirmed the reports, the Thamma actress recently seemed to hint that the speculation might hold some truth. During a promotional event for her movie Thamma, Rashmika was asked about the engagement rumours. Smiling, she responded, “Everyone is aware about it,” leaving fans ecstatic and social media abuzz.
Fun Moments During Film Promotions
The couple’s chemistry and camaraderie have often been a topic of interest for media and fans alike. At the trailer launch of The Girlfriend, veteran producer Allu Aravind playfully teased Rashmika, joking that Vijay Deverakonda would attend the film’s pre-release event. The crowd cheered, and Rashmika’s amused reaction further fueled engagement speculations, as she couldn’t help but smile at the jest.
Caught Off Guard During an Interview
Rashmika also faced teasing during an interview with Galatta Plus. When congratulated, she was initially puzzled, thinking it was about her new perfume line. The interviewer cheekily added, “Or is there something else?” Flustered but amused, she replied, “No, no,” before laughing and adding, “Actually, there’s quite a lot happening. So I’ll take your congratulations on them all.” The video quickly went viral, further fueling the engagement buzz.
A Beloved Tollywood Pair
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have long been one of Tollywood’s favorite on-screen and off-screen pairs. Their hits Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019) showcased their natural chemistry, making fans hope the reel romance reflected real life. Over the years, the rumours about their relationship have intensified, and recent sightings of matching rings, Rashmika with a sparkling diamond and Vijay with a platinum band, have added credibility to the speculation.
Possible Private Wedding Plans
If the engagement rumours are accurate, the couple might be planning a private wedding in February next year, keeping the ceremony intimate with only close friends and family. Fans continue to eagerly await official confirmation, hoping to celebrate the union of one of Tollywood’s most beloved duos.