Rashmika also faced teasing during an interview with Galatta Plus. When congratulated, she was initially puzzled, thinking it was about her new perfume line. The interviewer cheekily added, “Or is there something else?” Flustered but amused, she replied, “No, no,” before laughing and adding, “Actually, there’s quite a lot happening. So I’ll take your congratulations on them all.” The video quickly went viral, further fueling the engagement buzz.