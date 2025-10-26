When Vijay Deverakonda's name was mentioned, everyone there laughed. The implication was that actress Rashmika was already close to Vijay Deverakonda. However, only Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda know the reality. Read the full story below.

Rashmika was on Vijay Deverakonda's house terrace that day!

An interview with actress Rashmika Mandanna has now gone viral. In it, she said, 'I have a connection with Arjun Reddy. Also, Animal is my film. So I like both movies.' Balayya, who was right next to her, asked, 'What connection?' Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor repeated the same question, which led to laughter. 'Meaning, Rashmika Mandanna said she has a connection with 'Arjun Reddy', that's why.'

I have a connection with Arjun Reddy

Replying to that, actress Rashmika said, 'My connection with Arjun Reddy is that... on the first day I shifted to Hyderabad, I watched the movie Arjun Reddy...' Then, Ranbir Kapoor, who was next to her, said, 'There's a coincidence here. Arjun Reddy's director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, met Rashmika for the first time at the Arjun Reddy success party, on Vijay Deverakonda's house terrace...'

As soon as Vijay Deverakonda's name was mentioned, everyone there laughed. The implication was that actress Rashmika was already close to Vijay Deverakonda. However, only Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda know the reality. It's natural for someone who is invited to a successful party to attend, wherever it is organised. One could also say that these connections are made later. Who knows what the truth is?

Later, Rashmika got the offer for the movie Animal!

In short, director Sandeep Vanga met actress Rashmika for the first time at the Arjun Reddy success meet. Later, Rashmika got the offer for the movie Animal. That's the story. Additionally, actress Rashmika was on actor Vijay Deverakonda's house terrace with everyone else that day. This secret has been revealed after a long time. That's how social media is... clips from interviews done long ago go viral another day and make viewers laugh.

According to information received, actress Rashmika recently got engaged to actor Vijay Deverakonda. However, neither Rashmika nor Vijay has confirmed or denied the engagement news.

But the world knows, through their own actions and words, that they are lovers. It is now being said that the engagement has happened. Whatever it is, it has to come out in the future, so let's wait and see..!