Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Rashmika Mandanna looks hot in new post, netizens say 'beauty queen' [See picture]

    Rashmika Mandanna's team took over her Instagram and chose to give her fans a glimpse at a never-before-seen photo that was taken last year.

    Rashmika Mandanna looks hot in new post, netizens say 'beauty queen' [See picture] RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 18, 2023, 10:10 AM IST

    Rashmika Mandanna took the internet on fire as she posted a hot new picture of herself. The actress' team took over her Instagram and chose to give her fans a glimpse at a never-before-seen photo of the 'Pushpa- The Rise I' star. In the caption, it was revealed that the picture was taken last year by her team and Rashmika had no idea about it. The 27-year-old actress looked extremely hot and netizens could not wait and bombarded the comment section sharing their love for her.

    The picture

    In the picture, she was seen wearing a black silk gown and sitting on the floor where she showed off her curves, toned legs, and perfect face.

    Sharing the picture, her team wrote, "Guyssssss, So the story behind this picture is that..it was taken almost a year back and she has no idea we are doing this. But we her team have taken the liberty of posting this picture just for you’ll."

    Netizens react

    Fans praised her in the comments section and one wrote,"Ek to itni garmi hai aur upr se apki ye post (It's so hot and above all this you post this). Another user wrote, "Heeyyyyyyy, you are killing us with your beauty adorable fabulous mind blowing charming girl beauty queen super duper cute in love with you.." "I have given my heart to you," wrote another fan. Some also called her classy, beautiful, and gorgeous.

    Professional front

    Rashmika is gearing up for her next film 'Animal' starring Ranbir Kapoor. Sandeep Reddy Vanga co-wrote, edited, and directed the film. T-Series and Cine1 Studios are producing the thriller-action flick. It will be released in theaters on December 1, 2023, and will also star Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri. 

    She will also appear in the 'Pushpa- The Rule' sequel, which will be released on August 15, 2024.

    Last Updated Oct 18, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rashmika Mandanna congratulates co-star Allu Arjun for winning National Award RKK

    Rashmika Mandanna congratulates co-star Allu Arjun for winning National Award

    Same Sex Marriage verdict: Bhumi Pednekar, Celina Jaitley express disappointment over Supreme Court ruling ATG

    Same- Sex Marriage verdict: Bhumi Pednekar, Celina Jaitley express disappointment over Supreme Court ruling

    69th National Film Awards: Vivek Agnihotri excludes Karan Johar from group photo amid ideological clash; Read ATG

    69th National Film Awards: Vivek Agnihotri excludes Karan Johar from group photo amid ideological clash; Read

    69th National Film Awards 2023: Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon's promising collaboration possibility ATG

    69th National Film Awards: Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon's photo is a glimpse of potential collaboration

    Ali Zafar's song 'Maza Aya' OUT: Cricket anthem hopes to rekindle sportsman spirit [WATCH] ATG

    Ali Zafar's song 'Maza Aya' OUT: Cricket anthem hopes to rekindle sportsman spirit [WATCH]

    Recent Stories

    Failure is the stepping stone to success: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar at MIT Tech Tattva '23

    Failure is the stepping stone to success: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar at MIT Tech Tattva '23

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-69 October 18 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-69 October 18 2023: Who will win first prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    Bengaluru's ambitious Skydeck project aims to soar as India's tallest viewing tower (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru's ambitious Skydeck project aims to soar as India's tallest viewing tower (WATCH)

    Shashi Tharoor shares Kerala style Dandiya dance; Video goes viral rkn

    Shashi Tharoor shares Kerala style Dandiya dance; Video goes viral

    Rashmika Mandanna congratulates co-star Allu Arjun for winning National Award RKK

    Rashmika Mandanna congratulates co-star Allu Arjun for winning National Award

    Recent Videos

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera Mohanan

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    Video Icon
    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon