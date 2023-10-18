Rashmika Mandanna looks hot in new post, netizens say 'beauty queen' [See picture]

Rashmika Mandanna's team took over her Instagram and chose to give her fans a glimpse at a never-before-seen photo that was taken last year.

Rashmika Mandanna took the internet on fire as she posted a hot new picture of herself. The actress' team took over her Instagram and chose to give her fans a glimpse at a never-before-seen photo of the 'Pushpa- The Rise I' star. In the caption, it was revealed that the picture was taken last year by her team and Rashmika had no idea about it. The 27-year-old actress looked extremely hot and netizens could not wait and bombarded the comment section sharing their love for her.

The picture

In the picture, she was seen wearing a black silk gown and sitting on the floor where she showed off her curves, toned legs, and perfect face.

Sharing the picture, her team wrote, "Guyssssss, So the story behind this picture is that..it was taken almost a year back and she has no idea we are doing this. But we her team have taken the liberty of posting this picture just for you’ll."

Netizens react

Fans praised her in the comments section and one wrote,"Ek to itni garmi hai aur upr se apki ye post (It's so hot and above all this you post this). Another user wrote, "Heeyyyyyyy, you are killing us with your beauty adorable fabulous mind blowing charming girl beauty queen super duper cute in love with you.." "I have given my heart to you," wrote another fan. Some also called her classy, beautiful, and gorgeous.

Professional front

Rashmika is gearing up for her next film 'Animal' starring Ranbir Kapoor. Sandeep Reddy Vanga co-wrote, edited, and directed the film. T-Series and Cine1 Studios are producing the thriller-action flick. It will be released in theaters on December 1, 2023, and will also star Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri.

She will also appear in the 'Pushpa- The Rule' sequel, which will be released on August 15, 2024.