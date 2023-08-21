Rashmika Mandanna expresses love for her fans through kisses

Rashmika Mandanna, who is engaged in projects like 'Animal', 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', 'D51' and others, her adoration for followers shines through posts, stories, and kisses. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

Rashmika Mandanna hailed as India's National Crush in 2020, is poised to thrill fans with her upcoming projects like 'Animal.' A beloved favorite, she openly adores her followers, evident in her posts, stories, and live sessions. Rashmika's rapid rise in the film industry reflects her captivating charisma and broad industry appeal. Starting her acting journey with the 2016 Kannada hit 'Kirik Party', she's become a versatile pan-Indian artist, enjoying a remarkable career across diverse regional languages.

With an extensive nationwide fanbase, the actress consistently embraces opportunities to connect with her admirers and share affection. Her endearing social media snapshots of sending kisses undoubtedly brighten anyone's day, spreading immense joy to millions.

Here are instances when Rashmika shared these charming moments with her fans:

During her Russia trip last year, she clicked a sweet kissing pout picture in a pink bunny hoody and shared it with her fans on social media. And people immediately started showering hearts on her comment section.

Another time she posted an absolutely adorable picture saying, "I don’t know how to pout so a straight out kissie it is.. 😋❤️" Her Instagram followers just melted with this sweet gesture of hers.

Rashmika sometimes randomly throws out these sweet kisses to her fans following her on social media.

In the upcoming action-packed thriller 'Animal,' Rashmika Mandanna will take center stage under the direction of Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Alongside a stellar cast featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri, the film is set to enthrall viewers. With its release scheduled for December 1, 2023, 'Animal' is generating significant excitement, poised to ignite a sensation among audiences. Apart from it she will also be seen in 'Rainbow', 'Pushpa 2 - The Rule' and recently announced, 'D-51'.

