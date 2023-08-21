Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rashmika Mandanna expresses love for her fans through kisses

    Rashmika Mandanna, who is engaged in projects like 'Animal', 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', 'D51' and others, her adoration for followers shines through posts, stories, and kisses. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

    Rashmika Mandanna expresses love for her fans through kisses MSW
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 21, 2023, 3:03 PM IST

    Rashmika Mandanna hailed as India's National Crush in 2020, is poised to thrill fans with her upcoming projects like 'Animal.' A beloved favorite, she openly adores her followers, evident in her posts, stories, and live sessions. Rashmika's rapid rise in the film industry reflects her captivating charisma and broad industry appeal. Starting her acting journey with the 2016 Kannada hit 'Kirik Party', she's become a versatile pan-Indian artist, enjoying a remarkable career across diverse regional languages.

    With an extensive nationwide fanbase, the actress consistently embraces opportunities to connect with her admirers and share affection. Her endearing social media snapshots of sending kisses undoubtedly brighten anyone's day, spreading immense joy to millions.

    ALSO READ: Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty to start shooting in November; Here's when film is set to hit theatres

    Here are instances when Rashmika shared these charming moments with her fans:

    During her Russia trip last year, she clicked a sweet kissing pout picture in a pink bunny hoody and shared it with her fans on social media. And people immediately started showering hearts on her comment section.

    Another time she posted an absolutely adorable picture saying, "I don’t know how to pout so a straight out kissie it is.. 😋❤️" Her Instagram followers just melted with this sweet gesture of hers.

    Rashmika sometimes randomly throws out these sweet kisses to her fans following her on social media.

    In the upcoming action-packed thriller 'Animal,' Rashmika Mandanna will take center stage under the direction of Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Alongside a stellar cast featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri, the film is set to enthrall viewers. With its release scheduled for December 1, 2023, 'Animal' is generating significant excitement, poised to ignite a sensation among audiences. Apart from it she will also be seen in 'Rainbow', 'Pushpa 2 - The Rule' and recently announced, 'D-51'.

    ALSO READ: Are Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora breaking up after 4 years? READ THIS

    Last Updated Aug 21, 2023, 3:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jennifer Lopez responded to trolls for using Ben Affleck's last name after marriage ADC

    Jennifer Lopez responded to trolls for using Ben Affleck's last name after marriage

    Dulquer Salmaan inappropriately touched by older woman? Know shocking claims made by Guns and Gulaabs actor

    Dulquer Salmaan inappropriately touched by older woman? Know shocking claims made by Guns and Gulaabs actor

    Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty to start shooting in November; Here's when film is set to hit theatres RBA

    Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty to start shooting in November; Here's when film is set to hit theatres

    Are Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora breaking up after 4 years? READ THIS MSW

    Are Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora breaking up after 4 years? READ THIS

    Akshay Kumar stepped forward to help Sunny Deol with his loan repayment? Know details ADC

    Akshay Kumar stepped forward to help Sunny Deol with his loan repayment? Know details

    Recent Stories

    Jennifer Lopez responded to trolls for using Ben Affleck's last name after marriage ADC

    Jennifer Lopez responded to trolls for using Ben Affleck's last name after marriage

    Dulquer Salmaan inappropriately touched by older woman? Know shocking claims made by Guns and Gulaabs actor

    Dulquer Salmaan inappropriately touched by older woman? Know shocking claims made by Guns and Gulaabs actor

    Cauvery Dispute: BJP hits the streets of Mandya slamming Karnataka govt decision to release water to Tamil Nadu vkp

    Cauvery Dispute: BJP hits the streets of Mandya slamming Karnataka govt decision to release water to Tamil Nad

    iPhone users receive Emergency alert notification Here Is why you shouldnt panic GCW

    iPhone users receive 'Emergency alert' notification; Here's why you shouldn't panic

    Chia seeds to Flaxseeds 7 seeds that can help YOU lose weight gcw eai

    Chia seeds to Flaxseeds: 7 seeds that can help YOU lose weight

    Recent Videos

    15th BRICS Summit: Gary Kirsten, Jonty Rhodes welcome 'Incredible India's' PM Modi to South Africa - WATCH snt

    15th BRICS Summit: Gary Kirsten, Jonty Rhodes welcome 'Incredible India's' PM Modi to South Africa

    Video Icon
    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Video Icon
    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon