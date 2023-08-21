Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Are Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora breaking up after 4 years? READ THIS

    Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor spark break up rumours as Arjun posted pictures from a solo trip, where Malaika was nowhere to be seen. Netizens on social media started making speculations. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

    First Published Aug 21, 2023, 2:20 PM IST

    Bollywood's dynamic couple, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, have set unconventional relationship benchmarks. Despite facing age-gap scrutiny and wedding rumors, they've maintained their bond for over four years. They surprised everyone by revealing their relationship on his 2019 birthday. Sharing affectionate pictures online and recounting anecdotes, they consistently make headlines. Now they are facing break up rumours.

    It all began with Arjun posting vacation pictures on Instagram, leading to speculation due to his solo trip. Fans questioned his girlfriend's absence as they usually vacation together. Malaika attending AP Dhillion's party alone fueled breakup rumors that quickly circulated online.

    A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

    However, as per reports, the couple remains united and deeply in love. As per sources, the couple is "having a good laugh at these constant rumours." The person added that Arjun is uncertain about how to respond to such speculations, given today's tendency for people to hastily draw conclusions and make judgments. The source added, "They both have decided to not pay attention to unnecessary chatter around their relationship."

    Before confirming her 2019 relationship with Arjun, Malaika was married to Arbaaz Khan for 18 years. They divorced in 2017 and have co-parented their son Arhaan Khan since. Despite their 12-year age difference, they've faced trolling over the years.

    Last Updated Aug 21, 2023, 2:22 PM IST
