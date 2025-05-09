Popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, aka Beer Biceps, has advised citizens to be careful about disseminating unverified news in the wake of the current India-Pakistan conflict. He cited fact-checking as important before spreading the news on social media and even went so far as to recommend that parents be asked to refrain from viewing sensationalized news reportage.

Ranveer Allahbadia's Warning Against Fake News

Stepping onto Instagram, Ranveer Allahbadia posted a clip showcasing the over-the-top and sensationalized reportage of India-Pakistan war by mainstream media outlets. He was worried about the propagation of false information and propaganda and remarked:

"At this point, I almost feel it's our responsibility to discourage our parents from watching the news. Lies, misinformation & propaganda. Saw it first-hand a few months ago. Dying industry."

He called his followers to stick to authentic sources of news and not forward unsubstantiated information that might lead to panic and disinformation.

India-Pakistan Conflict: The Latest Developments

The India-Pakistan tensions heightened after Pakistan carried out drone and missile strikes on May 8 against several Indian states, namely Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Jammu & Kashmir. But Indian forces successfully abated all the incoming attacks.

The escalation came after India's Operation Sindoor, a series of targeted strikes on nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation was launched in retaliation to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 civilians and security personnel.

Aam Aadmi Party Leader Raghav Chadha Echoes Ranveer's Concern

Ranveer's video also included Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha, who voiced similar fears regarding the sensationalization of news reporting. Chadha condemned the media for having aggressive discussions that further vitiate the nation's environment instead of offering truthful reporting.

"It is not your concern but also of a great population of the nation. Channels or newspapers flashing the news—can we possibly term it the truth? Big question arises there. Perhaps 10 or 20 years ago, we thought news to be true, but now it's different. There are many such journalists today who have turned themselves into cheerleaders. Noise is the new news."

Public Reaction to Ranveer Allahbadia's Statement

Ranveer's comments have provoked varied responses on the internet. While most applauded him for drawing attention to disinformation, others were of the opinion that news coverage has an important role to ensure citizens remain informed. Some social media users agreed with him, saying that fear-mongering as well as exaggerated reporting contributes to public anxiety during crisis.

Ranveer Allahbadia's appeal for judicious news viewing draws attention to the increasing anxiety over war news hype. While the tension between India and Pakistan remains on, his message comes as a reminder to check information before passing it on and use trustworthy sources of information to obtain news updates.