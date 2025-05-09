Avinash Mishra strongly criticized Mahira Khan for her remarks on India's Operation Sindoor, warning her against seeking work in India after calling India "cowardly."

Indian television actor Avinash Mishra has strongly criticized Pakistani actress Mahira Khan for her remarks against India's Operation Sindoor. The war of words erupted on social media after Mahira referred to India's military operation as "cowardly," prompting Avinash to give a stinging warning.

Mahira Khan's Controversial Statement on Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor, launched by India on May 7, struck nine terror camps in PoK and Pakistan in retaliation for the April 22 terror attack on Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.

Mahira Khan took to Instagram to criticize India's aggression and said, "India, your hate speech and war rhetoric for so many years… You attack cities at midnight and claim it a victory? Shame on you."

Her statement aroused Indian netizens' ire, with some alleging that she justified terrorism and anti-India propaganda.

Avinash Mishra slams Mahira Khan

Avinash Mishra, notorious for speaking out his mind, did not hold back from offering his opinion. Posting on Instagram, he berated Mahira Khan and warned her against searching for work in India once tensions die down. He posted:

"Maha Ri didi, Pakistan ko blame karne ki zarurat nahi hai hume, evidence pure world ne dekh liye hai. Bas ab mahool theek hone ke baad hamare BHARAT me kaam maangne mat aajana." (Mahira didi, we don't need to blame Pakistan—evidence has been seen by the whole world. Just don't come back asking for work in our BHARAT once things settle down.)

Avinash also took a jab at Indian celebrities who remained silent on the issue, calling them "traitors" for prioritizing their social media popularity and followers over national pride.

Indian Celebrities Criticized for Silence

Avinash Mishra also criticized Indian actors who remained mum in support of Operation Sindoor, stating:

"Celebrities on the other side who created their popularity with Indian audiences now calling India's reaction to terror 'shameful' and 'cowardly' is the height of hypocrisy."

He also added:

"Where are our celebrities? If you can't raise your voice for your country just to save your brand or followers, never attempt to speak for India. Silence isn't neutrality. It's cowardice."

His statements generated an internet controversy, as the majority felt he was correct and others felt that actors shouldn't be made to adopt any political stand.

AICWA Calls For Pakistani Artists' Ban

Following the controversy, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) criticized Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan in a statement and demanded an outright ban on Pakistani artists in India. The association called their statements "disrespectful to the nation" and "an insult to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives for the country.".

The bitter face-off between Mahira Khan and Avinash Mishra once again sparked arguments on cross-nation relationships within the entertainment industry. While there is nationalist thought represented by the utterances of Avinash, Mahira's statement made Indians and Pakistani artists more tensioned. Even though the feud rages, it is questionable if Pakistani actors in Indian cinema are safe.