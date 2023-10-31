Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima to make OTT debut with 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'? Details here

    According to reports, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni will be joining the cast of 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' for its new season and Neetu Kapoor will also make a cameo.

    Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima to make OTT debut with 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'? Details here
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 31, 2023, 5:41 PM IST

    Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of Neetu Kapoor and late actor Rishi Kapoor is all set to make her small screen debut. According to speculations, Riddhima has signed up for Netflix's reality show 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'. The first two seasons starred Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey, and Seema Sajdeh, and provided viewers with an insight into their professional and personal life. According to a fresh report, Riddhima will be joining them for the new season and Neetu Kapoor will also make a cameo.

    The cast

    It is believed that 'Fabulous Lives' is making its way from Mumbai to Delhi. The creative team realized they needed to bring in some new faces and will add Riddhima, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani Saha Chawla.

    About the new faces

    Shalini Passi is a collector of art and design, an art advisor, and the creative director of the Pasco group of firms. She has known Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan for a long time. 

    Kalyani Saha Chawla is the founder and CEO of a silver luxury home decor firm, as well as a consultant for a global luxury name. 

    Riddhima is a jewelry designer and runs her has her own label by the name 'R Jewellery'. 

    About 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'

    'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' is a reality television show starring Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh. They are the spouses of Bollywood stars Samir Soni, Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Pandey, and Sohail Khan (divorced), respectively. The series premiered on Netflix on November 27, 2020, and the second season was out on September 2, 2022.

    Last Updated Oct 31, 2023, 5:41 PM IST
