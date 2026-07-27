Ranbir Kapoor has THIS to say about Inde Navarrette-starrer Obsession, and you will agree with it. Keep scrolling to know more.

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most loved and celebrated stars who makes millions of hearts beat with his stunning looks, acting marvel, and impeccable starry aura. The actor is a cinema lover, and there's no denying that. If you are a Ranbir fan, then you would know that he has immense knowledge about movies, and he is a full filmy person.

Ranbir Kapoor's Film Knowledge

Just recently, he, along with the star of Ramayana, Yash, and director Nitesh Tiwari, were present at the San Diego Comic Con, where Ranbir spoke about the films he recently loved. Yes, you read that right. Talking about how he is an Inde Navarrette-starrer Obsession fan, Ranbir said, “I love Obsession. I love the film that it came out. I saw Odyssey two days back in the IMAX theatre. Absolutely enjoyed that. Looking forward to Dune 3, looking forward to Spider-Man, Doomsday and Digger. Looking forward to Iron Rocky. I am just a cinema fan, you know, so for me this is just Disneyland, coming to Comic-Con. This is where you see everything come alive. You see the celebration.”

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part magnum opus starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi, Arun Govil, Rakul Preet Singh and Kunal Kapoor, among others, also play pivotal roles. It is one of the most ambitious and expensive films in Indian cinema, made with a reported budget of Rs 4,000 crore. The first part is scheduled to release on Diwali 2026.