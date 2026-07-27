Music composer Anirudh Ravichander expressed gratitude to actor Vijay for the opportunity to compose for 'Jana Nayagan'. The film, directed by H Vinoth, is reportedly Vijay's last before he fully focuses on his political career in Tamil Nadu.

On Monday, music composer Anirudh Ravichander expressed his gratitude to actor Vijay for giving him the opportunity to be a part of Jana Nayagan and entrusting him with the responsibility of composing the film's music. He shared a picture with Vijay from the sets and wrote on X, "It has been a thoroughly amazing and emotional journey with you through JanaNayagan, Leo, Beast, Master and Kaththi Thank you @actorvijay sir for the unlimited trust and memories that I will cherish forever . The music lives on."

About 'Jana Nayagan'

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan also stars Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. After several months of delay, the film finally released in theatres on July 23.

The film was originally expected to be released during Pongal on January 9. The film ran into trouble when the CBFC decided to hold back its certification on the grounds that certain scenes in the movie could potentially hurt religious sentiments.

Vijay's Swansong and Political Future

Over the past thirty years, Vijay has delivered a remarkable body of work, cementing his place as one of Indian cinema's biggest superstars. As he reportedly prepares to bid farewell to acting with his 'final' film, Jana Nayagan, he leaves behind an unforgettable legacy, especially with his films such as Leo, Bigil, Ghilli, and Pokkiri.

Reportedly, Jana Nayagan, a political action drama, is Vijay's final film before he shifts his full focus to his political stint as Tamild Nadu's Chief Minister.(ANI)