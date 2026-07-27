Veteran actress Helen visited the sets of 'India's Best Dancer', reuniting with Karisma Kapoor. Helen praised their recent collaboration on the ZEE 5 show 'Brown'. Karisma shared that she initially refused the challenging role in the series.

Helen and Karisma Kapoor's Reunion

Veteran actress Helen recently visited the sets of 'India's Best Dancer' as a special guest, where she reunited with Karisma Kapoor. Their reunion comes shortly after the duo's project 'Brown' hit the OTT platform ZEE 5 on June 5.

On Sunday, Karisma dropped an adorable video with Helen from the sets of India's Best Dancer. In the clip, Helen shared how happy she was to share screen space with Karisma in Brown. "I just love her anyway and after Brown all the more, it was a pleasure. I'm so happy that my generation could work with her. And it was a very nice role, a funny role and I enjoyed doing it," Helen said.

Karisma was quite touched by Helen's kind words for her. She responded, "It's such a pleasure to have Helen Aunty here on the sets of India's Best Dancer and we're celebrating her and Brown. Thank you everyone."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

Karisma Kapoor Opens Up About 'Brown'

As per the makers, Brown is a "neo-noir psychological crime thriller set against the haunting beauty and moral chaos of Kolkata. At its centre is Rita Brown (played by Karisma Kapoor), once the city's finest cop--now a disgraced, alcoholic officer haunted by past."

On Choosing the Challenging Role

Speaking to ANI, Karisma earlier revealed she was initially hesitant about doing the project. "Earlier, I refused to play the role in Brown. I was like, 'How will I go to Kolkata for so many days?' So, I turned down the role. Then, I met Abhinay (Deo). After hearing the role, the character, the rawness, I said yes, and I'm sitting here. It was very challenging and very exciting for me. She is so broken, but she is strong, too. She has softness and hardness, too. I think the audience sees this uniqueness," Karisma shared.

Karisma reflected on her journey, noting that she started working from a very young age. "I am like this now. I don't like to work so much. I have done it a lot. I was very young when I started working. I have a different pace. I have a different mood. I work from here, from my heart. So, if I like it, I will do it. Otherwise, no," she said.

The show is directed by Abhinay Deo and produced by Zee Studios. (ANI)

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