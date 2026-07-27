Jyotirmayee, who came to Mumbai on September 14, spoke about her nearly year-long journey. "I came here only to give my best. I never thought about the prize money, so I haven't decided what to do with it yet," she said. She added that she reached this stage because of her parents' support and her future goal is to establish herself as a good playback singer in Bollywood. Judge Shreya Ghoshal commented that Jyotirmayee's journey is an inspiration for many and wished her well, saying this is just the beginning of her musical journey.