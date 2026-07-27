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Who Is Indian Idol 16 Winner Jyotirmayee Nayak? Prize Money, Age and Grand Finale Highlights
After a remarkable 10-month journey filled with powerful performances, Odisha's Jyotirmayee Nayak emerged as the winner of Indian Idol 16, making history and taking home the winner's trophy along with a ₹20 lakh cash prize.
10-month fight... Jyotirmayee is the new Indian Idol 16 king
Healing with music therapy... credits cancer patients for her win
Stunning performances... praised by celebrities
Aiming to become a playback singer in Bollywood
Jyotirmayee, who came to Mumbai on September 14, spoke about her nearly year-long journey. "I came here only to give my best. I never thought about the prize money, so I haven't decided what to do with it yet," she said. She added that she reached this stage because of her parents' support and her future goal is to establish herself as a good playback singer in Bollywood. Judge Shreya Ghoshal commented that Jyotirmayee's journey is an inspiration for many and wished her well, saying this is just the beginning of her musical journey.
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