Ranbir Kapoor is a burping specialist; actor talks about his daughter Raha and more

Ranbir Kapoor is all set for his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The actor and his co-star Shraddha Kapoor are on a promotional tour, travelling from city to city to meet his admirers. The actor has been on cloud nine since welcoming his baby child and stepping into parenting. We've heard the actor speak glowingly about his daughter Raha Bhatt Kapoor on several times. The Brahmastra star also talked up about his daughter at a recent event, proving his affection for her.

Ranbir Kapoor is now promoting Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and when discussing his daughter Raha, the actor stated that he does not feel like leaving his home these days since Raha has entered their life. He added that before departing for his journey in the morning, he spent 20 minutes with his newborn girl, which refreshed him.

Ranbir added, “I miss her a lot, I keep seeing her photos. I’m a burping specialist. I never knew burping is such a big part. Whenever I’m at home, I’m always beside her and it’s magical. She has just started smiling in the last two weeks. And seeing that smile breaks your heart. It feels like a new understanding of love. You were asking me about the language of love, but the baby has no language. It’s a love you cannot describe."

Ranbir also inquired of a journalist whether he was a parent, and was informed that he was not. "I wish that onto you because it's the nicest feeling in the world," Ranbir said.

Ranbir Kapoor on Kishore Kumar's biopic:

Ranbir confirmed that he's working on veteran singer Kishore Kumar's biopic, which has been under development for the past 11 years. "Main 11 saal se Kishore Kumar ke biopic pe kaam kar raha hoon (I have been working on Kishore Kumar`s biopic for 11 years). We have been writing that with Anurag Basu and I`m hoping that it's gonna be my next biopic. But maine abhi tak dada k upar jo biopic ban rahi hai uske baare mein kuch suna nahi hai (But so far I haven`t heard anything about the biopic being made on dada). So, I don`t know," Ranbir declared.

Ranbir Kapoor on Sourav Ganguly's biopic:

After listening to the question, Ranbir immediately replied, "I think dada (Sourav Ganguly) is a living legend not just in India but worldwide. A biopic on him will be very special. Unfortunately, mujhe yeh film offer nahi huyi hai (I have not been offered this film). I think the makers of Luv films are still writing the script."