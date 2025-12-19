Sunny Deol recently unveiled the trailer of his father Dharmendra’s last film, making the moment emotional for fans and the film industry. The actor accompanied the trailer with a heartfelt note, honouring the legendary star’s unforgettable.

Sunny Deol recently shared the trailer of his father Dharmendra's last movie, stirring up a wave of emotions among fans and cinema lovers. The post became special not just for the trailer but for the touching message Sunny wrote to unveil it.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Sunny Deol Drops Father Dharmendra's Last Film 'Ikkis' Trailer

Sunny shared the trailer through social media along with an emotional note expressing love, pride, and gratitude for his father. His note beautifully captured their relationship and paid weighty tribute to Dharmendra's long innings in Indian cinema.

“Love you papa (red heart emojis) Witness the true story of the youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee, a hero who was only 21 and became eternal – Second Lt. Arun Khetarpal. #Ikkis In cinemas on 1st Jan 2026 #ExperienceCourageOn1Jan." The actor wrote.

Why This Film Is One of A Kind

With enormous emotions attached to it because this is Dharmendra's last big screen appearance, the mega show begins with a blast. The last performance, due to its iconic role and unfading charm, has already kicked in nostalgia and emotion into the heart of the viewers.

The trailer showcases some of the most emotional and intense scenes. Dharmendra's appearance is very brief yet impactful, with cues for audiences to remember his legacy in acting and contribution to cinema like never before.

Fans Pamper the Love and Respect

Just after the trailer came out, fans flooded social media with love while calling the moment bittersweet. Many appreciated Sunny for paying such sincere and respectful tribute to his father.

Ritesh Deshmukh took to his X (formerly twitter) account to share an emotional note on the late actor saying, “Incredible trailer !!!!! Loved it – Watching Dharam ji on screen is goosebumps waali feeling. @JaideepAhlawat’s thairav is something else. #AgastyaNanda you are a treat to watch -naturally charming !!!!! Master weaver Sriram Raghawan & Maverick Dinesh Vijan looking forward to #ikkis 1st Jan 2026!!!"

Scroll to load tweet…

As everyone waits eagerly for the release, there is excitement about what will be Dharmendra's very last moment in cinema. The trailer pays tribute to a legend whose impact on Indian cinema will carry on for ages.