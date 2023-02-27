Ranbir Kapoor working on Kishore Kumar's biopic, not on Sourav Ganguly's

Ranbir Kapoor was in Kolkata to promote his film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, where he addressed the truth behind Sourav Ganguly's biopic. The actor has also confirmed that he is working on Kishore Kumar's biography.

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is on a promotional spree for his upcoming rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. He was recently seen promoting the film in Kolkata, where he even talked with the media. At the occasion, Kapoor was asked if he is working on a biography of Sourav Ganguly.

Ranbir Kapoor on Sourav Ganguly's biopic:

After listening to the question, Ranbir immediately replied, "I think dada (Sourav Ganguly) is a living legend not just in India but worldwide. A biopic on him will be very special. Unfortunately, mujhe yeh film offer nahi huyi hai (I have not been offered this film). I think the makers of Luv films are still writing the script."

Ranbir Kapoor on Kishore Kumar's biopic:

Nevertheless, Ranbir confirmed that he's working on veteran singer Kishore Kumar's biopic, which has been under development for the past 11 years. "Main 11 saal se Kishore Kumar ke biopic pe kaam kar raha hoon (I have been working on Kishore Kumar`s biopic for 11 years). We have been writing that with Anurag Basu and I`m hoping that it's gonna be my next biopic. But maine abhi tak dada k upar jo biopic ban rahi hai uske baare mein kuch suna nahi hai (But so far I haven`t heard anything about the biopic being made on dada). So, I don`t know," Ranbir declared.

Ranbir Kapoor in Kolkata

Ranbir was seen playing cricket with Sourav earlier on Sunday (Feb 26) at Kolkata's famed Eden Grounds. Numerous photos of the couple from the field have surfaced online. Ranbir donned a black T-shirt and jeans in the images, while Sourav wore a white T-shirt and trousers. On Ranbir's T-shirt were the phrases Ranbir's Makkar XI. Dada's Jhooti XI was written on Sourav's T-shirt.

About Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar:

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, starring Ranbir and Shraddha Kapoor, is set to open in theatres on March 8. This will be Ranbir's first film since last year's Brahmastra. Shraddha's first major release following Chhichhore (2019). The film is produced by Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T-Series' Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar.