  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon create mini-Bollywood in Delhi

    First Published Nov 30, 2021, 5:46 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The six superstars of the Hindi film industry - Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and Shraddha Kapoor, are in Delhi presently. And guess what? They are all at the same top star-rated hotel, turning the national capital into nothing less than a mini-Bollywood. We wonder if they are having a party of their own.
     

    Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon create mini-Bollywood in Delhi drb

    Image courtesy: Instagram accounts of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Sharaddha Kapoor.

    Just since the last few days, the national capital, New Delhi has become a hub of Bollywood's big-league shooting activities as at least six A-lister superstars of the film industry are there for the shoot of their upcoming films. 

    Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon create mini-Bollywood in Delhi drb

    Image courtesy: Instagram accounts of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Sharaddha Kapoor.

    While Kartik Aaryan and Ranbir Kapoor are staying at the same Hotel Imperial in New Delhi with their respective film teams of Shehzada and Luv Ranjan’s untitled film, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt visited the same hotel too for a shoot. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are in the national capital for the shooting of their upcoming film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, directed by Karan Johar.

    Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon create mini-Bollywood in Delhi drb

    Image courtesy: Instagram accounts of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Sharaddha Kapoor.

    Delhi is usually away from all the glitz and glamour which is common to Mumbai but this year’s winter has definitely become less cold with so much hotness in the same premise, raising the temperature of the city. Just where the national capital seems to be cluttered with superstars, it is a pure coincidence that all the six actors are at the same premises for their upcoming projects.

    ALSO READ: 83 trailer out: Ranveer Singh impresses as Kapil Dev; recreates historical moment that one should not miss

    Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon create mini-Bollywood in Delhi drb

    Image courtesy: Instagram accounts of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Sharaddha Kapoor.

    Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon are shooting for Rohit Dhawan’s ‘Shehzada’; Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor for Luv Ranjan’s next; Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt for Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.

    Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon create mini-Bollywood in Delhi drb

    Image courtesy: Instagram accounts of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Sharaddha Kapoor.

    New Delhi has always been a preferred choice for Hindi filmmakers, with some of the biggest films in recent memory including Hindi Medium, Queen, Kabir Singh, and 3 Idiots being shot there.

    ALSO READ: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh wrap up shooting of ‘Adipurush’

    Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon create mini-Bollywood in Delhi drb

    Image courtesy: Instagram accounts of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Sharaddha Kapoor.

    It is quite possible that Ranbir Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan who are staying in the same hotel are bound to meet soon and could discuss working with Luv Ranjan. It was Luv Ranjan who had launched Kartik Aaryan in his film ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’. He is now shooting a film with Ranbir Kapoor.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Deepika Padukone gets trolled for her fashion sense, airport look; yes, this is TRUE (Read this) RCB

    Deepika Padukone gets trolled for her fashion sense, airport look; yes, this is TRUE (Read this)

    Was Samantha Ruth Prabhu planning for baby before separating from Naga Chaitanya? Read this RCB

    Was Samantha Ruth Prabhu planning for baby before separating from Naga Chaitanya? Read this

    Shalmali Kholgade Farhan Shaikh wedding couple uses their polaroid pictures for wedding garlands drb

    Shalmali Kholgade-Farhan Shaikh wedding: Couple uses their polaroid pictures for wedding garlands, see pics

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding: Some important senior Kaushals are not happy with the SHAADI? WHAT? Read this RCB

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding: Some important senior Kaushals are not happy with the SHAADI? WHAT? Read

    83 trailer: 7 reasons to watch Ranveer Singh, Kabir Khan's sports drama on December 24 RCB

    83 trailer: 7 reasons to watch Ranveer Singh, Kabir Khan's sports drama on December 24

    Recent Stories

    Omicron scare in Karnataka: Key takeaways from expert committee and health minister's meet-ycb

    Omicron scare in Karnataka: Key takeaways from expert committee and health minister's meet

    Deepika Padukone gets trolled for her fashion sense, airport look; yes, this is TRUE (Read this) RCB

    Deepika Padukone gets trolled for her fashion sense, airport look; yes, this is TRUE (Read this)

    Birthday bash in Bengaluru apartment results in Covid blast, 10 test positive-ycb

    Birthday bash in Bengaluru apartment results in Covid blast, 10 test positive

    Story of my team: Kapil Dev reacts to Ranveer Singh's '83' movie trailer-ayh

    India's World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev lauds Ranveer Singh's '83' trailer; terms it as 'story of my team'

    JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda approaches PM Modi for alliance in council polls-ycb

    JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda approaches PM Modi for alliance in council polls

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC: CFC's Lallianzuala Chhangte reflects on his splendid goal-scoring streak vs NEUFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC's Lallianzuala Chhangte reflects on his splendid goal-scoring streak vs NEUFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal: Here's a list of Indian CEOs who rein over global tech giants-dnm

    Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal: Here’s a list of Indian CEOs who rein over global tech giants

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 12): Chennaiyin FC pips NorthEast United 2-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 12): Chennaiyin FC pips NorthEast United 2-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Omicron covid variant scare in Karnataka Intensive checking at borders, no lockdown says government

    Omicron scare in Karnataka: Intensive checking at borders, no lockdown says govt

    Video Icon
    The life of Virgil Abloh Louis Vuitton first black artistic director and founder of Off-White

    The life of Virgil Abloh - Louis Vuitton's first black artistic director and founder of Off-White

    Video Icon