Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon create mini-Bollywood in Delhi

The six superstars of the Hindi film industry - Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and Shraddha Kapoor, are in Delhi presently. And guess what? They are all at the same top star-rated hotel, turning the national capital into nothing less than a mini-Bollywood. We wonder if they are having a party of their own.



Image courtesy: Instagram accounts of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Sharaddha Kapoor.

Just since the last few days, the national capital, New Delhi has become a hub of Bollywood's big-league shooting activities as at least six A-lister superstars of the film industry are there for the shoot of their upcoming films.

While Kartik Aaryan and Ranbir Kapoor are staying at the same Hotel Imperial in New Delhi with their respective film teams of Shehzada and Luv Ranjan’s untitled film, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt visited the same hotel too for a shoot. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are in the national capital for the shooting of their upcoming film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, directed by Karan Johar.

Delhi is usually away from all the glitz and glamour which is common to Mumbai but this year’s winter has definitely become less cold with so much hotness in the same premise, raising the temperature of the city. Just where the national capital seems to be cluttered with superstars, it is a pure coincidence that all the six actors are at the same premises for their upcoming projects. ALSO READ: 83 trailer out: Ranveer Singh impresses as Kapil Dev; recreates historical moment that one should not miss

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon are shooting for Rohit Dhawan’s ‘Shehzada’; Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor for Luv Ranjan’s next; Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt for Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.

New Delhi has always been a preferred choice for Hindi filmmakers, with some of the biggest films in recent memory including Hindi Medium, Queen, Kabir Singh, and 3 Idiots being shot there. ALSO READ: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh wrap up shooting of ‘Adipurush’

