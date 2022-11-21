Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rana Daggubati shuts down wife Miheeka Bajaj's pregnancy rumours; here's what he said

    There are rumours that Rana Daggubati and his wife Miheeka are expecting. However, check out his epic response as singer Kanika Kapoor congratulated him. Read on to find out more

    First Published Nov 21, 2022, 8:10 PM IST

    Rana Daggubati is in the headlines for the rumours of becoming a parent soon. There were rumours that Rana and his wife Miheeka were ready to welcome their firstborn. Though the couple has not yet confirmed anything, Rana's recent response to the fatherhood rumours as singer Kanika Kapoor congratulated him put an end to them. A recent encounter of the singer Kanika Kapoor with Daggubati was awkward for the singer after she congratulated him for embracing fatherhood soon. In disbelief, Rana laughed at the rumours and said that his wife Miheeka was not pregnant. Rana cleared the dishes by replying to the wish; he said, "If I am having a baby, I will be sure. If you are having a baby, you will be sure!."

    About their marriage: One of the cutest couples in the Tollywood industry, Rana, got married to Miheeka, on 8th August 2020, during the lockdown. Since the wedding, Rana and Miheeka have maintained a low-key life on social media. The actor has also deleted all his social media posts and left his followers wondering.

    Upcoming projects: Rana Daggubati will be seen working on a show about Rana Naidu (Rana Daggubati), a celebrity fixer who does their dirty work. His father is an ex-conman (Venkatesh Daggubati) who is unexpectedly released from prison, leading to some life-changing events that make for the story of Rana Naidu.

    Backed by Sunder Aaron under the banner of Locomotive Global Media LLP, the web series was announced in January this year. While the official release date for the drama has not been revealed, it is expected to be out shortly. In the meantime, Rana Daggubati last graced the silver screens with the Telugu drama Virata Parvam alongside Sai Pallavi.

