Jason David Frank from Power Rangers dies at the age of 49

Jason David Frank, best known as Tommy Oliver from the Green Power Rangers, passed away at age 49. Walter Emmanuel Jones, the first Black Power Ranger from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, expressed his condolences on Instagram.

Jason David Frank, who played the Green Power Ranger Tommy Oliver on the 1990s children's series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, is no more. He was 49. According to a report, the cause of the actors' death has been revealed to be suicide. However, it hasn’t been officially confirmed.

The family of Jason David Frank hasn't yet released a statement on his passing. However, one of his representatives told Geek Ireland that the reports of his death were "regrettably genuine." For the family to "come to grips with the death of such a lovely human being," the spokesperson also requested their privacy. Two tweets announced Jason's untimely passing on social media before Jason's agent did.

The Twitter handle BossLogic tweeted, “Rest in peace Jason David Frank Just talking to you a few weeks back… This is heartbreaking. My condolences to the family….”

In an emotional Facebook post, Jason’s close friend and trainer, Mike Bronzoulis, also condoled his death. “RIP my brother from another Mother Jason David Frank. I’m still in shock. I’m feeling terrible. He left me a message and I took too long. Jason was a good friend to me, and I will miss him. Love n prayers for his wife Tammie and their kids, I pray that God gets you all through this difficult time,” wrote Mike.

In Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Jason David Frank was known for his role as Tommy Oliver, the Green Ranger. Tommy Oliver's role in the superhero television series was initially only going to be in 14 episodes, but due to his popularity, he was welcomed back as the White Ranger and the team's new commander.

Jason recently wrapped up filming on Aaron Schoenke's Legend of the White Dragon, a movie that received Kickstarter funding in part. Other Power Rangers series actors are included in the movie's cast. It is anticipated to arrive on the