Ramayana: 'Sai Pallavi doesn't have beautiful face like Goddess Sita', says Sunil Lahri

Lakshman actor Sunil Lahri is not pleased with Sai Pallavi's casting as Goddess Sita in the Ramayana. The South Indian actress will debut in Bollywood with the Ranbir Kapoor-led film.

Sunil Lahri, a Ramayan actor, does not approve of Sai Pallavi's portrayal of Goddess Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. In a recent interview, Sunil stated that Sai lacks the characteristics of the Goddess. He characterised Sita as a woman with a 'beautiful and exquisite' appearance. On the other hand, Sunil admits that he does not perceive perfection in Sai's face. The South Indian actress will debut in Bollywood with the Ranbir Kapoor-led flick.

“I don’t know how she is as an actress, I have never seen any of her work. But, looks-wise, I am honestly not very convinced. In my mind, Sita has a very beautiful and perfect-looking face, and I don’t think Sai’s face has that perfection,” Sunil told Hindustan Times.

“In Indian mindsets, all the Devis are out of this world, it should be extraordinary. I don’t know how they will make this actress look so attractive that Raavan would fall for her,” the 63-year-old said.

Sai has yet to respond to the comments. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla stated last year that Sai Pallavi will charge Rs 6 crore for her depiction of Goddess Sita. She has upped her stated film remuneration from Rs 2.5 crore to Rs 3 crore.

Director Nitesh Tiwari began filming Ramayana earlier this summer. Akruti Singh came to Instagram Stories to offer a footage from the film's big Ayodhya set in Mumbai. Later, the shoot's images of Lara Dutta and Arun Govil were released.

Following the release, Nitesh took significant action to counteract these actions. According to India Today, director Nitesh Tiwari was unhappy over the leak, therefore a "strict no-phone policy has been imposed on the set". The director has also ordered that excess personnel and crew leave the site when shooting begins. According to the article, only the necessary performers and technicians can be on site.

