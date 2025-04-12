Anupamaa 12th April Spoiler ALERT: Kinjal commits theft? Check here

Entertainment
Anupamaa is full of drama. The show currently reveals to Prem that his mother did not commit suicide because of Khyati and Parag
The show will now show Ba-Parag telling Khyati to leave the house. In such a situation, Prem will stand in support of Khyati and say that he will also leave with Khyati
Ba will stop Prem and Rahi from leaving. After this, Prem will say that he is fulfilling his duty as a son. In such a situation, Anupamaa will share lot of knowledge with everyone
After this, in anger, Parag will say that if someone leaves the house, they will not be able to come back again. Then he will start calling Mohit his only son
Actually, Kinjal will commit theft in the house to fulfill her dream of sending her daughter Pari abroad, after which there will be a lot of twists
