Entertainment

Anupamaa 12th April Spoiler ALERT: Kinjal commits theft? Check here

Revelation in front of Prem

Anupamaa is full of drama. The show currently reveals to Prem that his mother did not commit suicide because of Khyati and Parag

Prem will support this

The show will now show Ba-Parag telling Khyati to leave the house. In such a situation, Prem will stand in support of Khyati and say that he will also leave with Khyati

Ba will do this work

Ba will stop Prem and Rahi from leaving. After this, Prem will say that he is fulfilling his duty as a son. In such a situation, Anupamaa will share lot of knowledge with everyone

Parag will get angry because of this

After this, in anger, Parag will say that if someone leaves the house, they will not be able to come back again. Then he will start calling Mohit his only son

What will be special in the show?

Actually, Kinjal will commit theft in the house to fulfill her dream of sending her daughter Pari abroad, after which there will be a lot of twists

YRKKH Spoiler: Armaan, Abhira to have massive fight; Read on

Anupamaa to Gopi Bahu: TV actresses without make-up

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 2: Sunny Deol starrer earns THIS

Anupamaa Spoiler: Prem begs Khayati for forgiveness; Read on