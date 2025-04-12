iQOO Z10 vs Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Which smartphone is better for YOU?

Read Full Gallery

The iQOO Z10 and Motorola Edge 60 Fusion are compared, focusing on display, processor, camera, battery, and price. Both phones offer compelling features under Rs 25,000, but differ in key specifications.

iQOO released the Z10 in India, packing features like a Qualcomm 5G CPU, an AMOLED display with 5000-nit brightness, and a huge 7300mAh battery into a phone that costs less than Rs 25,000. However, competitors like the newly released Motorola Edge 60 Fusion pose a serious threat to the phone. Which is best for those seeking for a phone that costs about Rs 22,000? Here is a comparison of the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion and iQOO Z10 specs.

iQOO Z10 vs Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Display A 6.77-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 5000 nits is a feature of the iQOO Z10. Additionally, the phone has Always-On Display capability. The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, on the other hand, has a 6.67-inch p-OLED screen with 12 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and a maximum brightness of 4500 nits. Also Read | Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Is the latest smartphone worth upgrading?

iQOO Z10 vs Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Processor The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion has a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 CPU, whilst the iQOO Z10 is driven by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. Both the Edge 60 Fusion and the iQOO Z10 have up to 12GB of RAM. On the other hand, the Motorola phone has 512GB of storage. Despite having their own skins installed, both phones are running Android 15. Motorola employs a near-stock Android user interface, whereas the iQOO Z10 runs Funtouch OS 15.

iQOO Z10 vs Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Camera The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion combines a 50MP and a 13MP ultrawide camera, while the iQOO Z10 features a 50MP + 2MP back camera setup. While the iQOO Z10 has an 8MP selfie camera, the Edge 60 Fusion has a 32MP camera built into the display's punch-hole architecture. Also Read | Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Nothing Phone 3a: Which smartphone under Rs 30,000 offer more value? iQOO Z10 vs Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Battery The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion has a 5500mAh battery that supports 68W fast charging, whilst the iQOO Z10 has a 7300mAh battery with 90W fast charging.

iQOO Z10 vs Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Price While the iQOO Z10 starts at Rs 21,999, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion costs Rs 22,999 for the base model.

