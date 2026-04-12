Urmila Matondkar, heartbroken by the loss of singer Asha Bhosle, penned an emotional tribute calling her 'My Goddess.' The actor, who featured in Bhosle's iconic songs, shared photos showcasing their bond and was among the first to pay respects.

Actor Urmila Matondkar has been heartbroken, trying to cope with the loss of legendary singer Asha Bhosle. Matondkar, who has famously featured in Bhosle's iconic songs like 'Rangeela Re' and 'Kambakht Ishq', took to her Instagram handle and penned an emotional message.

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"Heart broken beyond words. Always told her I'm not her fan but her Ultimate Bhakt..My Goddess," she wrote. View this post on Instagram She also included a series of pictures with the late singer, showcasing their strong bond developed over the years.

Tributes Pour In

Notably, Urmila was among the first ones to arrive at Asha Bhosle's residence to pay tributes. Among others were Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi who also visited her residence. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also arrived to pay his last respects.

Asha Bhosle was known for her unmatched talent, versatility, and a career that inspired generations. Her voice gave life to songs across different genres, making her one of the greatest singers in Indian cinema history.

Final Rites and Darshan Details

In a statement, the late singer's son, Anand Bhosle shared details about the final darshan that will be held from 10:30 in the morning to 2 PM in the afternoon and also requested people to avoid crowding at the crematorium.

"Tomorrow, from 10:30 AM to 2 PM, people can come and take the last darshan of my mother at Casa Grande building. At 4 PM, her last rites will be performed at the crematorium. I request people not to gather there, as there are chances of overcrowding."

A Legendary Voice Remembered

Known for her incredible range and versatility, Asha Bhosle gave Indian cinema countless evergreen songs across many decades. Some of her most loved tracks include 'Dil Cheez Kya Hai,' 'Piya Tu Ab To Aaja,' 'Mera Kuchh Saaman,' and 'Chura Liya Hai Tumne.' (ANI)