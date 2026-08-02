Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon's romantic drama Cocktail 2 is all set to make its OTT debut after completing its theatrical run. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film will begin streaming on Netflix from August 14, 2026, nearly two months after its release in cinemas on June 19. While the film is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail, it tells a fresh story with new characters and a different romantic journey.