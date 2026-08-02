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Cocktail 2 OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch Shahid Kapoor's Romantic Drama
Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon's romantic drama Cocktail 2 is finally heading to OTT after its theatrical run. Here's when and where to stream the film, along with its story and cast details.
Cocktail 2 OTT release: When and where to watch
Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon's romantic drama Cocktail 2 is all set to make its OTT debut after completing its theatrical run. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film will begin streaming on Netflix from August 14, 2026, nearly two months after its release in cinemas on June 19. While the film is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail, it tells a fresh story with new characters and a different romantic journey.
What is Cocktail 2 about?
The story follows Kunal and Diya, a couple who travel to Sicily to escape family pressure over marriage. To test Kunal's loyalty, Diya asks her free-spirited friend Elli to flirt with him. However, Elli unexpectedly falls in love with Kunal, leading to an emotional conflict involving love, trust, friendship, and relationships.
Cast and box office performance
Cocktail 2 marks the first on-screen collaboration between Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the romantic drama emerged as one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2026. The film collected ₹104.55 crore net in India and ₹166 crore worldwide, though it reportedly fell short of recovering its ₹110 crore production budget.
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