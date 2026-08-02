Actor-politician Kamal Haasan's first year in the Rajya Sabha has drawn scrutiny after official data showed 51% attendance, participation in just one debate and two questions, while several fellow MPs recorded stronger performances.

A year after actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan entered the Rajya Sabha, his parliamentary record has come under scrutiny. Official data from the Rajya Sabha website and PRS India shows that, as of July 31, the 71-year-old has recorded 51% attendance, participated in one debate, asked two questions, and has not introduced any Private Member's Bill during his tenure.

Attendance drops, misses current Monsoon Session

Haasan was sworn in as a Rajya Sabha MP on July 25, 2025, with the support of DMK, then the ruling party in Tamil Nadu. While his attendance stood at 80% during the 2025 Monsoon Session and 100% in the Winter Session, it dropped sharply to 26% in the 2026 Budget Session. He has also not attended any sitting of the ongoing Monsoon Session, including the day when the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill was passed.

His only debate participation came during the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in February 2026, while his two questions were related to India's thorium reserves and the transition to E20 fuel.

Comparison with other MPs

Haasan's performance has been compared with other first-time MPs sworn in on the same day. DMK MPs Rajathi and S.R. Sivalingam, along with senior MP P. Wilson, have recorded significantly higher participation, attendance and parliamentary interventions. AIADMK MPs M. Dhanapal and I.S. Inbadurai have also shown greater activity in the House.

Chennai-based journalist K. Srinivasan, founder of the Sansad Ratna Awards, said MPs should actively utilise the opportunity to represent public issues, adding that political parties should prioritise committed public representatives over celebrity candidates. Kamal Haasan's office has not responded to media queries regarding the figures.