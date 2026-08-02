Ajay Devgn may soon step into television as a host. Reports suggest the Bollywood star has approved a new Sony TV crime show based on real-life cases, though an official announcement is still awaited.

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, who has impressed audiences for over three decades with his performances across action, romance, comedy, and thriller genres, may soon be seen in a completely new role. According to recent media reports, the actor has reportedly agreed to host a new crime-based television show for Sony TV. While an official confirmation is still awaited, the development has already sparked excitement among fans.

Ajay Devgn to Host a Crime-Based Show?

As per reports, the upcoming show will revolve around real-life crime incidents and feature gripping stories filled with mystery, suspense, and investigations. Ajay Devgn is said to have approved the project, and if everything goes as planned, he is expected to begin shooting in the coming weeks. However, the makers are yet to reveal the title, format, or premiere date of the show.

Earlier Reports Turned Out to Be False

Interestingly, this is not the first time Ajay's name has been linked to hosting duties. Earlier this year, reports claimed that he would host JioHotstar's reality show The 50. The speculation gained momentum after his appearance in a promotional video, but the rumours were later dismissed as he never became the show's host.

Busy Line-Up Ahead

Apart from his possible television debut, Ajay Devgn has an exciting slate of films. He will reprise his iconic role as Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam 3, which is set to hit theatres on October 2. He also has Chauhan, directed by Neeraj Yadav, scheduled for release on October 1, 2027. Additionally, the actor will reunite with Rohit Shetty for Golmaal 5, featuring Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, and Akshay Kumar.