Shraddha Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra paid tribute to the late Sridevi in connection with her upcoming book, 'Empress: The Definitive Biography of Sridevi'. Shraddha highlighted her pan-India stardom, while Priyanka unveiled the book's cover.

Priyanka Chopra Unveils Biography Cover Earlier, Priyanka Chopra unveiled the first look at the cover of 'Empress: The Definitive Biography of Sridevi', an upcoming book on the late actor's life, career and legacy. Priyanka shared the cover on her Instagram Stories, offering an update on the biography authored by Dhiraj U Kumarr and published by Westland Books. The cover carries an endorsement from Amitabh Bachchan, describing Sridevi as "The epitome of unmitigated talent". The book is listed as "coming soon". Sharing the cover, Priyanka wrote, "The one and only. You are so missed. Happy heavenly birthday #Sridevi #Empress....coming soon."The biography is set to chronicle Sridevi's journey in Indian cinema, including her illustrious career, personal journey and enduring legacy. A Look Back at Sridevi's Illustrious Career Sridevi began her acting career as a child, making her debut at the age of four in the 1967 Tamil film 'Kandhan Karunai'. She made her first Bollywood appearance in the 1972 film 'Rani Mera Naam'. The late actor was among the most celebrated actresses in Indian cinema and dominated commercial films during the 1980s and 1990s.She got married to Boney Kapoor in 1996. The couple had two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, who are now following in their mother's footsteps by pursuing acting careers in Bollywood.Sridevi tragically passed away in 2018 in Dubai. In her career, she was honoured with several prestigious awards and was also given the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour, in 2013. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Shraddha Kapoor paid tribute to the late actress Sridevi by sharing the cover of the book 'Empress: The Definitive Biography of Sridevi'. The 'Ek Villain' actress highlighted the successful career of Sridevi and how she had already achieved truly pan-India stardom long before the term became a buzzword. She shared the post on social media and wrote, "Before it became a buzzword, The Empress actually ruled PAN-INDIA," while tagging Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor.Earlier, Priyanka Chopra unveiled the first look at the cover of 'Empress: The Definitive Biography of Sridevi', an upcoming book on the late actor's life, career and legacy. Priyanka shared the cover on her Instagram Stories, offering an update on the biography authored by Dhiraj U Kumarr and published by Westland Books. The cover carries an endorsement from Amitabh Bachchan, describing Sridevi as "The epitome of unmitigated talent". The book is listed as "coming soon". Sharing the cover, Priyanka wrote, "The one and only. You are so missed. Happy heavenly birthday #Sridevi #Empress....coming soon."The biography is set to chronicle Sridevi's journey in Indian cinema, including her illustrious career, personal journey and enduring legacy.Sridevi began her acting career as a child, making her debut at the age of four in the 1967 Tamil film 'Kandhan Karunai'. She made her first Bollywood appearance in the 1972 film 'Rani Mera Naam'. The late actor was among the most celebrated actresses in Indian cinema and dominated commercial films during the 1980s and 1990s.She got married to Boney Kapoor in 1996. The couple had two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, who are now following in their mother's footsteps by pursuing acting careers in Bollywood.Sridevi tragically passed away in 2018 in Dubai. In her career, she was honoured with several prestigious awards and was also given the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour, in 2013. (ANI)