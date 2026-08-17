Ram Gopal Varma has contributed a chapter to Sridevi’s upcoming biography, The Empress, while recalling the legendary actress, her unmatched craft, and the iconic Mr. India performance that still baffles him.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has opened up about Sridevi’s upcoming biography, The Empress, revealing that he has contributed a chapter to the book. The biography, written by Dhiraj U. Kumar, was announced by Priyanka Chopra on Sridevi’s birth anniversary.

Varma said he was unaware of the book’s title and admitted that he would have preferred ‘Screen Queen’ for the legendary actress. According to him, Sridevi truly earned that distinction, with other stars following in her footsteps.

‘I don’t think of dead people’

Speaking about Sridevi’s birth anniversary, Varma said he does not usually think about people after they are gone and prefers focusing on his own life and work. However, he admitted that even years after her death, he still struggles to understand the craft behind some of her performances.

He specifically remembered her iconic Charlie Chaplin-inspired sequence in Mr. India, calling it something that remains impossible for him to fully comprehend. Varma went on to praise Sridevi as phenomenal, saying she was beyond any actor he had directed.

‘I want her to come back to earth again’

Varma also recalled his first meeting with Sridevi at her Chennai residence, where he had gone hoping to sign her for a film. He remembered her repeatedly entering and leaving the room while preparing for a flight, describing her presence as a sudden rush of fresh, invigorating breeze.

Sridevi died in Dubai on February 24, 2018, aged 54. Known for films including Mr. India, Chandni and Himmatwala, she remains one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated performers. Her legacy continues through her unforgettable screen performances and the memories shared by those who worked with her.