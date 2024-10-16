Rakul Preet Singh suffers serious injury during 80 Kg deadlift without belt

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh, who will next appear in 'De De Pyaar De 2' opposite Ajay Devgn, has sustained a major injury. She injured her back during her training after performing an 80 kg deadlift. The actress has been on bed rest for almost a week and is thought to be recovering slowly.

A well-placed source stated, "Rakul has been on bed rest for the last few days and the situation has been quite scary. It all started on the morning of October 5, when Rakul was doing her workout. She did an 80 kg deadlift without wearing a belt, which resulted in a spasm on her back."

However, the actress pushed herself and continued to do so, causing her injuries to worsen, and medical specialists advised her to take bed rest.

The source also mentioned, "Despite this, she continued to shoot for 'De De Pyaar De 2', taking a muscle relaxant for two consecutive days to fulfill her commitment. After three days of bearing the pain, she visited the physios, and each time, the pain would be back after three to four hours. She continued the physio, but on October 10, an hour before her birthday party, she went through the worst situation."

The accident had caused a painful condition in which her L4, L5, and S1 nerves became trapped. Soon after her blood pressure plummeted, she broke into a sweat and was forced to sleep on the bed.

"It was quite an eventful birthday with muscle relaxants and injections given to her. It's been five days since she's recovering, a slow and steady process. Rakul is someone who always pushes her body. Instead of resting, she continued shooting which resulted in a drastic situation. But this is a lesson learnt and hopefully, she will recover soon," the source added.

