Akshay Kumar's anti-smoking Nandu ad pulled down by CBFC after six years— Read More

    Akshay Kumar's iconic anti-smoking Nandu ad has been removed by the CBFC after six years, making way for a new anti-tobacco advertisement in theaters.

    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 16, 2024, 10:07 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 16, 2024, 10:07 AM IST

    Moviegoers will no longer see Akshay Kumar’s well-known anti-smoking ad, often called the Nandu ad, in theaters. A recent report revealed that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has decided to remove the ad after six years of its presence on the big screen. While the exact reason for this decision remains unclear, it has been reported that the ad will be replaced with a new anti-tobacco advertisement.

    According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the Nandu ad was notably absent from the recent release of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. The decision to pull the ad was made last month, and the new ad focuses on the positive effects of quitting tobacco, emphasizing healthier choices.

    A multiplex official expressed disappointment, saying many people will miss the ad. “My favorite anti-smoking advertisement was this one because it conveyed a crucial point without using overly graphic imagery. It was also fun to see moviegoers repeating the dialogue. They had watched it for six years and memorized all its lines! I’m sure I, along with many others, will really miss it,” the official shared.

    The ad featured Akshay Kumar alongside actor Ajay Singh Pal, who played the character Nandu. In the ad, Nandu discusses his smoking habit while humorously addressing his wife’s hygiene concerns. Interestingly, Akshay also starred in Pad Man, a film that raised awareness about women’s hygiene and menstrual issues, making the ad’s theme even more relevant.

    These public announcement ads have been mandatory since 2012, as directed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The ministry required that anti-smoking ads be shown before the start of films and after intermissions to spread awareness about the dangers of tobacco use.

    As the Nandu ad makes its exit, audiences are left reflecting on its impact over the years and the new messages that will take its place in theaters.

