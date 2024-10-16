Did you know Hema Malini was set to marry THIS man before Dharmendra stepped in?

It is said that Jeetendra and Hema Malini's families wanted them to get married and were pressuring them. For the sake of their families, both agreed to the marriage, but at the last moment, Dharmendra arrived and spoiled the whole plan.

Hema Malini had millions of fans

Bollywood's 'Dream Girl' Hema Malini still has a huge fan following. In the 70s and 80s, Hema Malini had millions of fans. When she was at the peak of her career, Jeetendra and Sanjeev Kumar also expressed their love for her.

Hema Malini-Jeetendra's wedding

You will be surprised to know that Hema Malini and Jeetendra came very close to tying the knot, but Hema was in love with Dharmendra and wanted to marry him. However, both their families were pressuring them to get married. However, later both agreed to the marriage.

Jeetendra-Hema Malini's wedding in Chennai

Jeetendra and Hema Malini's families had arrived in Chennai and preparations were being made for their secret wedding. But Dharmendra got wind of this and he also reached Chennai. Shobha Kapoor, who later became Jeetendra's wife, also reached Chennai and Hema Malini and Jeetendra could not get married. This is also mentioned in Hema Malini's book Hema Malini: Beyond the Dream Girl.

Hema Malini wanted to marry Dharmendra

According to reports, Hema Malini's mother liked Jeetendra as a son-in-law and wanted her daughter to marry him. But Hema Malini was not ready for this bond because she always wanted to marry Dharmendra.

Dharmendra married Hema Malini after converting to Islam

Hema Malini had said in an interview that now everything is normal between her and Jeetendra. Dharmendra converted to Islam to marry Hema Malini, as he was already married and his first wife Prakash Kaur was not ready to divorce him.

Dharmendra-Hema Malini married in May 1980

It is said that Dharmendra suddenly arrived at Jeetendra-Hema Malini's wedding and stopped it. However, Hema Malini's father pushed him out. Still, Dharmendra did not agree and he persuaded Hema Malini not to marry Jeetendra. Dharmendra-Hema Malini got married in May 1980.

