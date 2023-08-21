Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani says she beat him, faked pregnancy news and more

    After a long period of time, the paparazzo finally caught up with Adil Khan Durrani, who promised to shortly reveal his side of the story.
     

    The paparazzi caught Adil Khan Durrani, the ex-husband of the actor Rakhi Sawant, on Sunday in Mumbai. Adil was reportedly spotted conversing with some of the journalists and claiming that Rakhi and her supporters "framed" him in an ETimes story.According to ETimes, Adil just so happened to be seen in the city by a few reporters. Adil responded to their request for him to address the accusations by saying, "Mere side ki appropriate tale bolunga. Rakhi ne kiya tha usne jaise mujhe frame kiya aur uske bohut se kon log the. I'll give my accurate narrative. Bataunga na... aj kal mein toh conference karunga... crore mujhe dena hei ya mujhe crore aa rahe hein. How Rakhi and a few of her known acquaintances accused me. In a few days, I'll have a press conference where I'll explain everything, including how I have to pay the crores or else I'll get them.

    Asianet Newsable tried to contact Rakhi Sawant but she was unavailable for comments. 

    Later, among other things, she accused him of harassing her for dowry, conducting unnatural sex, violence, and taking cash and valuables from her flat. Later, Adil was taken to the Oshiwara police station in suburban Mumbai for questioning before being taken into custody.

    How Rakhi and Adil communicated and established a joint company account in January 2022 was disclosed by a police official. She didn't object when he secretly withdrew more than 1.5 crore from the account in June to purchase a car because he had pledged to marry her. He allegedly assaulted Rakhi twice, which led her to report him for a non-cognizable violation. Adil allegedly threatened to throw acid on her face or kill her in a car accident, according to the official.

