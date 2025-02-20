Lee Sun Bin and Kang Tae Oh's K-Drama: "The Potato Lab" release date, platform and more

Korean Dramas are generally stuffed with corporate lives and a billionare lead where love blossoms to set unrealistic standards of love. But this drama is quite different from the rest and 'Potato Lab' is a must watch. 

Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Feb 20, 2025, 10:38 AM IST

Lee Sun Bin and Kang Tae Oh are coming up with a romantic comedy titled 'The Potato Lab.'. This drama is currently one of the highly anticipated dramas awaiting release. The drama revolves around the lives of researchers at a lab named 'potato lab,' dedicated to developing new varieties of potato. In the middle of their scientific pursuits, love blossoms, promising a sweet, spicy, and unique chemistry and romance.

Lee Sun Bin, The lead actress is known for her comic dramas earlier, like 'Work Later, Drink Now,' and the lead actor, Kang Tae Oh, captured the viewers hearts with 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo.'. The star cast is now expected to have blooming romance and extraordinary chemistry on screen. The story has refreshing twists unlike the typical K-drama that deals with corporate things. This drama shows the world about agriculture. 

Release Date and Platform:

Netflix has now officially set The Potato Lab’s premiere date for March 1, 2025. The drama will have 12 episodes of entertainment, with new episodes dropping every Saturday and Sunday, making the viewers wait for the love to bloom. The final episode is scheduled for April 6, 2025. Based on Netflix’s usual release format, episodes are expected to be available at 1:30 PM IST for the Indian time zone.

"The Potato Lab" offers a unique plot, and the combined humors of Lee Sun Bin and Kang Tae Oh make it one of the highly anticipated dramas. Fans are eagerly waiting for this new age unique drama that not only has the typical K Drama's unrealistic standards of love and also agriculture persepctive as the plot of the series. 

