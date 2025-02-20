Korean Drama: The Unique Release Plan for IU and Park Bo Gum's "When Life Gives You Tangerines"

When Life Gives You Tangerines is an upcoming Korean Drama with a unique story and captivating twists and turns. The makers are now coming up with a unique plan for the release of this drama and this can be a great choice among the regular weekend release format. 

Updated: Feb 20, 2025, 11:23 AM IST

IU and Park Bo Gum's upcoming highly anticipated drama titled 'When Life Gives You Tangerines' makers are planning a new approach to its release to captivate audiences from boring release patterns. The story of this drama is just like a sweet citrus fruit with all the elements in place.

The Unique Release Plan of 'When Life Gives You Tangerines':

Instead of the regular weekly episode releases, this series is going to have seasonal releases. The 16-episode drama is divided into 4 parts referring to each season. This gives you an image of 4 miniseries combined to form one. Each season has the essence of a particular time of the year and the emotional ride of the characters. This helps the viewers to understand and process one season before the other one rolls in.The story is expected to travel along with the seasons, like the blossoming of romance in spring, the heat of conflict in summer, the mellow reflection of autumn, and the quiet resolution of winter.

The release of this drama is set for March 7th, 2025, with the following seasonal releases: 4 episodes per season on March 14, 21, and 28th of March 2025.

When Life Gives You Tangerines:

A drama that unfolds the adventurous life of Ae-soon, the "remarkable rebel," born in Jeju in the 1950s, and Gwan-sik, the "unyielding iron," full of challenges and trials throughout the four seasons. The idea behind this story is to celebrate the ever-youthful love stories of our parents and grandparents in their prime era. The love and its definition has been evolving since ages and this is a reality check for all the unrealistic and meaningless definitions of love and relationships set by the gen z. 

