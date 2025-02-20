K-Pop: Did Blackpink resign? BTS crossed Blackpink, All about these bands and plans

Blackpink and BTS are the most popular K Pop bands world wide. But there is alot of confusion around these band's future and the rumours are also circulating very fast. Let's have a clear look at what is actually happening in K Pop. 

Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Feb 20, 2025, 10:50 AM IST

Blackpink and BTS are the top bands that got a global fanbase and recognition. There are rumors that Blackpink resigned from the K-pop industry, but the truth is entirely different. In 2024, the Global K-POP MAP list shows that BTS holds the top position as the world’s most beloved K-pop band, and Blackpink has also been on the top of girls pop groups. Since then, the news around BlackPink's resignation was fueled much.

BTS Band Members:

BTS members V (Kim Taehyung), Jungkook (Jeon), RM (Kim Namjoon), Jimin (Park), and Min Yoongi (SUGA) are now busy with their mandatory national duty. They are serving their country's military service and are expected to be back by the end of this year. The other members, Jin and J-Hope, have done their national duty and come back to their civilian life in 2024 after serving for 18 months. The BTS group's reunion will be in 2026 with all the members after finishing their mandatory national duty.

Blackpink's comeback and future plans:

Blackpink was rumored to be resigned from the K-Pop industry, but the member Rose confirms a strong comeback with the girls group after a few years of individual work. Rose stated, ''We knew there was no reason for us to stop it'' and also openly talked about how they thought having individual identity is also important. She also said, ''We still have business left to do'' with BlackPink. She also revealed how the other members, like Lisa, Jennie, and Jisoo, were having talks to give a strong comeback and stated, 'I'm looking forward to what other ideas the girls bring.'

ALSO READ:  Wife of a 21st century prince: Byeon Woo Seok's role in his upcoming drama

Story behind Blackpink resignation rumors:

In late 2023, Blackpink band members decided to renew their contracts with YG Entertainment for group activities in the name of Blackpink. But they chose not to renew individual contracts as artists with YG. In order to pursue their solo work with freedom and have a chance to sign with other agencies or establish their own work in their name.

Despite the changes in individual contracts with the agency, Blackpink members remain committed to their group activities with YG Entertainment. It is also said that the YG Entertainment was convinced to show their full support for their future and individual endeavors.

ALSO READ:  Netflix's Squid Game season 3: Release date, where to watch, what to expect

