Anand Mahindra REVEALS how he will take on Elon Musk's Tesla if it comes to India

Anand Mahindra expresses confidence in Mahindra's ability to compete with Tesla if the latter enters the Indian market. He draws parallels to past competition from international automakers after India's economic liberalization, highlighting Mahindra's resilience. Mahindra's recent foray into the EV market further strengthens its position.

Anand Mahindra REVEALS how he will take on Elon Musk's Tesla if it comes to India gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 20, 2025, 11:40 AM IST

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has expressed confidence in his company’s ability to compete with Tesla if Elon Musk’s automaker enters the Indian market. According to reports, Tesla is moving closer to its long-awaited Indian debut by shortlisting sites for two shops in Mumbai and New Delhi. Mahindra's comments were made in response to a question about the possible competition on the social networking site X.

“How will you handle the competition, if dear @elonmusk brings his @Tesla to India ? Are you ready Sir ? @TataMotors_Cars,” Mahindra was asked.

Mahindra compared the invasion of international automakers such as Daewoo, Ford, General Motors, and Hyundai to India's economic liberalization in 1991. Although these businesses introduced innovative designs and technology, he pointed out that Mahindra was able to effectively negotiate that competitive environment.

Also Read | Tesla begins hiring spree in India after Elon Musk-PM Modi meeting

“We have been asked similar questions ever since the opening up of the Indian economy in 1991. How will you compete against Tata, Maruti, and all MNCs? But we're still around,” Mahindra stated. He further emphasised the company's commitment to long-term growth and relevance.

Mahindra recently unveiled the all-electric XUV.e8 and the XUV400, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to and emphasis on the EV market. With recent job postings for a number of roles, including Tesla Advisor, Inside Sales Advisor, and Consumer Engagement Manager, Tesla has demonstrated interest in the Indian market. This action comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tesla CEO Elon Musk met recently.

Also Read | Mahindra strikes GOLD again! BE 6 and XUV 9e bookings cross Rs 8,472 crore

