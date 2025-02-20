Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 6: Will Vicky Kaushal’s film surpass Rs. 300 Cr and set new records? CHECK

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's film 'Chhaava' continues to rock the box office. The film has earned excellent revenue on the sixth day. Trade analysts believe that the film will cross 200 crores in a day or two.

The roar of Vicky Kaushal-Rashmika Mandanna's film Chhaava is not diminishing at the box office. The film is earning well every day. Along with India, Chhaava is earning big at the worldwide box office. Not only this, Chhaava is getting a great response from the audience even on working days. Meanwhile, the collection figure of the film till the sixth day has come out. According to sacnilk.com, the film has again picked up the pace of earnings. The film has collected 32 crores on the sixth day. According to this, Chhaava has earned 197.75 crores at the Indian box office so far. Let us tell you that Chhaava has earned more than its cost. The film has crossed 250 crores at the global level.

Collection of Vicky Kaushal's film Chhaava Director Laxman Utekar's film Chhaava was released on 14 February. The film created a blast with its release. Chhaava is the first such Hindi film of 2025, which has broken all the earning records. On the opening day, Chhaava collected 31 crores. The film earned 37 crores on the second day.

On the third day, the film shook the box office by doing business of 48.5 crores. Chhaava's earnings were slightly affected on working days. The film earned 24 crores on the first Monday and 25.25 crores on Tuesday i.e. the fifth day. A jump in Chhaava's earnings was seen on the sixth day. The film did a business of 32 crores on Wednesday. The film has earned 197.75 crores at the Indian box office so far. The film will soon join the 200 crore club.

The budget of Chhaava is 130 crores Let us tell you that director Laxman Utekar has prepared the film Chhaava in a budget of 130 crores. The producer of the film is Dinesh Vijan. Apart from Vicky Kaushal-Rashmika Mandanna, Akshay Khanna, Vineet Kumar, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta are also in lead roles in this. This film is based on the life of Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Vicky Kaushal has played the character of Sambhaji Maharaj in the film.

