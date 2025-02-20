'The Last of Us' season 2: When and where to watch HBO's critically acclaimed drama series

The highly anticipated second season of HBO's critically acclaimed drama series 'The Last of Us' is set to premiere on April 13.

The seven-episode season will debut on HBO, with the finale airing in late May, just in time for Emmy eligibility. Taking to the official social media handles, 'The Last Of Us' team revealed the news.

The caption read, "Every path has a price. #TheLastOfUs returns April 13 on Max." The premiere date comes two years after the finale of the show's first season, which was a massive hit for HBO, drawing 30 million cross-platform viewers per episode, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The show also secured eight Emmy Awards.

Also Read: More than just suits: 7 reasons why 'Suits LA' is worth watching

The new season promises to be just as thrilling, with a logline that reads, "Five years after the events of the first season, Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind."

The season two cast includes returning stars Pascal and Ramsey and newcomers Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, and Jeffrey Wright. Catherine O'Hara is also set to guest star.

Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, who developed the 'Last of Us' video game, are writers and executive producers of the series.

The show is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and HBO.

Also Read: 'Not Safe for Work': Mindy Kaling's NEXT comedy series announced

"We're excited to bring the next chapter of Joel and Ellie's story to life," said Mazin, adding, "The new season promises to be just as intense and emotional as the first, and we can't wait for fans to see it," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Latest Videos