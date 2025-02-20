'The Last of Us' season 2: When and where to watch HBO's critically acclaimed drama series

The highly anticipated second season of HBO's critically acclaimed drama series 'The Last of Us' is set to premiere on April 13.

The Last of Us' season 2: When and where to watch HBO's critically acclaimed drama series RBA
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Feb 20, 2025, 11:12 AM IST

The seven-episode season will debut on HBO, with the finale airing in late May, just in time for Emmy eligibility. Taking to the official social media handles, 'The Last Of Us' team revealed the news.

The caption read, "Every path has a price. #TheLastOfUs returns April 13 on Max." The premiere date comes two years after the finale of the show's first season, which was a massive hit for HBO, drawing 30 million cross-platform viewers per episode, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The show also secured eight Emmy Awards.

Also Read: More than just suits: 7 reasons why 'Suits LA' is worth watching

The new season promises to be just as thrilling, with a logline that reads, "Five years after the events of the first season, Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind."

The season two cast includes returning stars Pascal and Ramsey and newcomers Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, and Jeffrey Wright. Catherine O'Hara is also set to guest star.

Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, who developed the 'Last of Us' video game, are writers and executive producers of the series.
The show is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and HBO.

Also Read: 'Not Safe for Work': Mindy Kaling's NEXT comedy series announced

"We're excited to bring the next chapter of Joel and Ellie's story to life," said Mazin, adding, "The new season promises to be just as intense and emotional as the first, and we can't wait for fans to see it," as per The Hollywood Reporter. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Korean Drama: The Unique Release Plan for IU and Park Bo Gum's "When Life Gives You Tangerines" MEG

Korean Drama: The Unique Release Plan for IU and Park Bo Gum's "When Life Gives You Tangerines"

K-Pop: Did Blackpink resign? BTS crossed Blackpink, All about these bands and plans MEG

K-Pop: Did Blackpink resign? BTS crossed Blackpink, All about these bands and plans

Lee Sun Bin and Kang Tae Oh's K-Drama: "The Potato Lab" release date, platform and more MEG

Lee Sun Bin and Kang Tae Oh's K-Drama: "The Potato Lab" release date, platform and more

Oscars 2025: Oprah Winfrey, Selena Gomez join as presenters; read details RBA

Oscars 2025: Oprah Winfrey, Selena Gomez join as presenters; read details

Salman Khan's LEAKED BTS video from Hollywood debut sets internet ablaze, fans go wild [WATCH] NTI

Salman Khan’s LEAKED BTS video from Hollywood debut sets internet ablaze, fans go wild [WATCH]

Recent Stories

Korean Drama: The Unique Release Plan for IU and Park Bo Gum's "When Life Gives You Tangerines" MEG

Korean Drama: The Unique Release Plan for IU and Park Bo Gum's "When Life Gives You Tangerines"

Who is Alekha Advani? Meet Aadar Jain's wife, Kareena Kapoor's sister-in-law RBA

Who is Alekha Advani? Meet Aadar Jain's wife, Kareena Kapoor's sister-in-law

8 fashion hacks every man should know

8 fashion hacks every man should know

Cipla to Lincoln: Top 3 pharma stocks to buy for short-term gains NTI

Cipla to Lincoln: Top 3 pharma stocks to buy for short-term gains

NerdWallet Stock Gains After The Closing Bell On Q4 Revenue Beat: Retail’s Elated

NerdWallet Stock Gains After The Closing Bell On Q4 Revenue Beat: Retail’s Elated

Recent Videos

Kejriwal Lookalike MOCKS AAP Outside BJP Office! #delhicm

Kejriwal Lookalike MOCKS AAP Outside BJP Office! #delhicm

Video Icon
Trump Confident After Ukraine Talks, Possible Putin Meeting Soon!

Trump Confident After Ukraine Talks, Possible Putin Meeting Soon!

Video Icon
World News Wrap | US-Russia Talks Begin; Canada Toronto Plane Crash, and More

World News Wrap | US-Russia Talks Begin; Canada Toronto Plane Crash, and More

Video Icon
World Pulse | Fort Knox Gold: Elon Musk Smells a Rat? Is $425 Billion in Gold GONE?

World Pulse | Fort Knox Gold: Elon Musk Smells a Rat? Is $425 Billion in Gold GONE?

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Australia’s Great Barrier Reef in DANGER! UN Warns of Extinction

Infographic Hub | Australia’s Great Barrier Reef in DANGER! UN Warns of Extinction

Video Icon