Who is Alekha Advani? Meet Aadar Jain's wife, Kareena Kapoor's sister-in-law

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani Mehendi ceremony: Actor Aadar Jain announced his engagement with Alekha last year with a heartwarming proposal by the sea. Alekha also shared a close bond with Aadar Jain's ex-girlfriend, actress Tara Sutaria

Rima Jain, the late Raj Kapoor's daughter, is the mother of Aadar, the first cousin of Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor. He proposed to his girlfriend Alekha in September 2024. The couple made their romance public in November 2023, when he posted a photo of them together on Instagram.

Aadar and Alekha held their roka ceremony in November before exchanging vows in a Christian ceremony in Goa on January 21. The actor was formerly in a relationship with Tara Sutaria, who announced their split in November 2023. Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani, who married in a Christian ceremony in Goa, are now planning a Hindu wedding. The couple's wedding celebrations began with a lavish Mehendi ceremony in Mumbai, attended by Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Jaya Bachchan.

Who is Alekha Advani? Alekha founded Way Well, a firm that develops one-of-a-kind health programs and retreats. According to their website, they improve overall well-being by incorporating many types of wellness, which include and go beyond exercise, mental health, coaching, nutrition, and alternative forms of healing and treatment.

Alekha attended Cornell Hotel School in New York and graduated in 2016. She worked as a hospitality consultant at Deloitte in Los Angeles for two years. She is currently 32 years old. Alekha has a strong relationship with Tara Sutaria. In reality, they were great buddies. In 2022, Aadar and Tara went on a romantic trip to Paris, where Alekha also joined.

Aadar and Alekha's Relationship Aadar disclosed his romance with Alekha on social media in November 2023, months after breaking up with Tara. He shared a photo of himself holding Alekha's hand and commented, "Light of my life."

They were also seen hand in hand at Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's Diwali party. On September 1, Aadar and Alekha posted personal photos of their dream proposal on Instagram. The caption stated, "My first crush, best friend, and now, my forever."

Aadar is the son of Reema and Manoj Jain. He made his Bollywood debut in 2017 with 'Qaidi Band' and most recently appeared in 'Hello Charlie'.

