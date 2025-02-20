Who is Alekha Advani? Meet Aadar Jain's wife, Kareena Kapoor's sister-in-law

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani Mehendi ceremony: Actor Aadar Jain announced his engagement with Alekha last year with a heartwarming proposal by the sea. Alekha also shared a close bond with Aadar Jain's ex-girlfriend, actress Tara Sutaria

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 20, 2025, 11:14 AM IST

Rima Jain, the late Raj Kapoor's daughter, is the mother of Aadar, the first cousin of Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor. He proposed to his girlfriend Alekha in September 2024. The couple made their romance public in November 2023, when he posted a photo of them together on Instagram.

budget 2025
article_image2

Aadar and Alekha held their roka ceremony in November before exchanging vows in a Christian ceremony in Goa on January 21. The actor was formerly in a relationship with Tara Sutaria, who announced their split in November 2023. Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani, who married in a Christian ceremony in Goa, are now planning a Hindu wedding. The couple's wedding celebrations began with a lavish Mehendi ceremony in Mumbai, attended by Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Jaya Bachchan.

article_image3

Who is Alekha Advani?

Alekha founded Way Well, a firm that develops one-of-a-kind health programs and retreats. According to their website, they improve overall well-being by incorporating many types of wellness, which include and go beyond exercise, mental health, coaching, nutrition, and alternative forms of healing and treatment.

article_image4

Alekha attended Cornell Hotel School in New York and graduated in 2016. She worked as a hospitality consultant at Deloitte in Los Angeles for two years. She is currently 32 years old. Alekha has a strong relationship with Tara Sutaria. In reality, they were great buddies. In 2022, Aadar and Tara went on a romantic trip to Paris, where Alekha also joined.

article_image5

Aadar and Alekha's Relationship

Aadar disclosed his romance with Alekha on social media in November 2023, months after breaking up with Tara. He shared a photo of himself holding Alekha's hand and commented, "Light of my life."

article_image6

They were also seen hand in hand at Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's Diwali party. On September 1, Aadar and Alekha posted personal photos of their dream proposal on Instagram. The caption stated, "My first crush, best friend, and now, my forever."

article_image7

Aadar is the son of Reema and Manoj Jain. He made his Bollywood debut in 2017 with 'Qaidi Band' and most recently appeared in 'Hello Charlie'.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Korean Drama: The Unique Release Plan for IU and Park Bo Gum's "When Life Gives You Tangerines" MEG

Korean Drama: The Unique Release Plan for IU and Park Bo Gum's "When Life Gives You Tangerines"

The Last of Us' season 2: When and where to watch HBO's critically acclaimed drama series RBA

'The Last of Us' season 2: When and where to watch HBO's critically acclaimed drama series

K-Pop: Did Blackpink resign? BTS crossed Blackpink, All about these bands and plans MEG

K-Pop: Did Blackpink resign? BTS crossed Blackpink, All about these bands and plans

Lee Sun Bin and Kang Tae Oh's K-Drama: "The Potato Lab" release date, platform and more MEG

Lee Sun Bin and Kang Tae Oh's K-Drama: "The Potato Lab" release date, platform and more

Oscars 2025: Oprah Winfrey, Selena Gomez join as presenters; read details RBA

Oscars 2025: Oprah Winfrey, Selena Gomez join as presenters; read details

Recent Stories

Korean Drama: The Unique Release Plan for IU and Park Bo Gum's "When Life Gives You Tangerines" MEG

Korean Drama: The Unique Release Plan for IU and Park Bo Gum's "When Life Gives You Tangerines"

The Last of Us' season 2: When and where to watch HBO's critically acclaimed drama series RBA

'The Last of Us' season 2: When and where to watch HBO's critically acclaimed drama series

8 fashion hacks every man should know

8 fashion hacks every man should know

Cipla to Lincoln: Top 3 pharma stocks to buy for short-term gains NTI

Cipla to Lincoln: Top 3 pharma stocks to buy for short-term gains

NerdWallet Stock Gains After The Closing Bell On Q4 Revenue Beat: Retail’s Elated

NerdWallet Stock Gains After The Closing Bell On Q4 Revenue Beat: Retail’s Elated

Recent Videos

Kejriwal Lookalike MOCKS AAP Outside BJP Office! #delhicm

Kejriwal Lookalike MOCKS AAP Outside BJP Office! #delhicm

Video Icon
Trump Confident After Ukraine Talks, Possible Putin Meeting Soon!

Trump Confident After Ukraine Talks, Possible Putin Meeting Soon!

Video Icon
World News Wrap | US-Russia Talks Begin; Canada Toronto Plane Crash, and More

World News Wrap | US-Russia Talks Begin; Canada Toronto Plane Crash, and More

Video Icon
World Pulse | Fort Knox Gold: Elon Musk Smells a Rat? Is $425 Billion in Gold GONE?

World Pulse | Fort Knox Gold: Elon Musk Smells a Rat? Is $425 Billion in Gold GONE?

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Australia’s Great Barrier Reef in DANGER! UN Warns of Extinction

Infographic Hub | Australia’s Great Barrier Reef in DANGER! UN Warns of Extinction

Video Icon