Oscars 2025: Oprah Winfrey, Selena Gomez join as presenters; read details

Ben Stiller, Willem Dafoe, Goldie Hawn, Sterling K. Brown, Joe Alwyn, Lily-Rose Depp, Ana de Armas, and Connie Nielsen have been announced as presenters at the 97th Academy Awards. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Oscar executive producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan announced the news on Wednesday.



Winfrey is a two-time Oscar nominee, recognized for her work in 'The Color Purple' and as a producer on Selma. Gomez is part of the star-studded cast of 'Emilia Perez', one of this year's top contenders. Stiller is in the spotlight for his work on Severance Season 2.

Actor and comedian Nick Offerman has also been confirmed as the show's announcer.

This will be Offerman's first time as an announcer at the Academy Awards. The actor follows David Alan Grier, who announced last year's ceremony.

These new additions join the previously announced lineup of presenters, including Halle Berry, Penelope Cruz, Robert Downey Jr., Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg, Scarlett Johansson, Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone, and more.

The Oscars, hosted by Conan O'Brien, will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and air live on ABC on March 2.

Meanwhile, more presenters are expected to be announced in the coming days.

