Rajkumar Hirani has confirmed that work on Munna Bhai 3 scripts is underway while revealing why the much-hyped Munna Bhai Chale America was shelved despite generating immense excitement among fans.

Director Rajkumar Hirani has offered a fresh update on the much-awaited Munna Bhai franchise, confirming that the team is actively working on scripts for a third installment. However, he stopped short of announcing a title, cast confirmation, release date or shooting schedule. Speaking while promoting his upcoming OTT series Pritam Pedro, Hirani also addressed the long-standing mystery behind Munna Bhai Chale America, the project that was teased years ago but never materialised.

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Why Munna Bhai Chale America Never Happened

During an interview with NDTV, Hirani explained that the teaser for Munna Bhai Chale America was created while the script was still under development. The concept featured Munna and Circuit preparing for a trip to the United States and humorously learning English. While the teaser generated immense excitement, the story never reached the stage the makers were satisfied with.

Recalling the project, Hirani said the trailer was made early because producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra wanted to announce the upcoming film. Despite several attempts, the team could not complete the script. He added that they are still exploring different story ideas for the franchise, indicating that the old America-based concept is not necessarily being revived.

A Legacy Worth Waiting For

The first two Munna Bhai films became iconic for blending comedy with meaningful social messages. Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. celebrated compassion, while Lage Raho Munna Bhai popularised the idea of "Gandhigiri." Fans continue to hope for the return of Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi, whose on-screen chemistry as Munna and Circuit remains one of Bollywood's most beloved partnerships. Their bond and humour are widely regarded as the heart of the franchise, making expectations for a third film higher than ever.